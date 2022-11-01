Read full article on original website
WPFO
Mills and LePage making final push ahead of Election Day
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - Just two days away from Election Day and Maine's two major candidates for Governor are making a final push. Governor Janet Mills was in Kennebunk and Biddeford today, telling Maine people to get out and vote. CBS 13 asked her how confident she is heading into the...
WPFO
Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
WPFO
State grant helps rural Maine businesses with workforce travel challenges
NEWRY (WGME) -- This winter, Sunday River ski resort will have a fleet of new vans to help shuttle members of their workforce from their homes to the mountain, thanks to a recent grant. The five all-wheel drive vans, which were purchased through $387,200 from the state, will transport workers...
WPFO
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
WPFO
Maine ski resorts focus on renewables, electric vehicles as fuel prices spike
NEWRY (WGME) -- With the price of fuel affecting almost every industry right now, ski resorts could also be feeling the pinch this winter. At Sunday River in Newry, the mountain's owner, Boyne Resorts, says it's already working on a solution. In the past, some lifts and snow equipment needed...
WPFO
Sources: MPA, Maine hockey officials reach labor agreement
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals' Association and Maine hockey officials. This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.
WPFO
MaineHealth, Northern Light Health warn of strained capacity from RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in Maine, according to Northern Light Health. Hospital officials say the virus affects mainly babies and toddlers and only a small percentage of children need to be hospitalized with RSV, but the demand for care is straining pediatric bed capacity.
WPFO
Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
WPFO
'Be a Santa to a Senior': Spread holiday cheer by donating gifts to Maine seniors
You can help bring some joy to Maine seniors this holiday season. Home Instead says their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back for its 11th year in Cumberland County. The organization says through the program you can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise not get one.
WPFO
Shorts and sandals in November? Near record warm weekend on tap for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A beautiful and very warm Friday is on tap and it's just the start of a near record warm weekend for most of Maine. Enjoy it, the warmth comes crashing to an end by Tuesday. Friday will be sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs reach the mid to upper...
