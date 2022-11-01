Shag carpet ruled the '70s, and gray vinyl "wood" flooring currently plagues the 2020s — but rugs? They're timeless. They can transform a living space with a single flop on the ground and, therefore, transcend time and trends. So, one would assume that, by now, picking the perfect rug is a simple task. Alas, apartment renters, homeowners, and bedroom dwellers are searching "how to pick the best rug" more than ever (we can't prove this, but you get the point).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO