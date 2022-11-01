Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff investigating deadly shooting in rural Arroyo Grande
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday.
calcoastnews.com
One person killed in road rage incident in rural Arroyo Grande
One person was shot and killed during a road rage altercation in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday evening, according to dispatchers. At approximately 7:30 p.m., a group of people fought on the side of Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane following a road rage incident. During the fight, the victim was shot outside their vehicle.
kprl.com
Shandon Shooting Update 11.02.2022
We learn more about the shooting in Shandon on the night of Halloween. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. At the time he was in the 200 block of Camatti street in Shandon. The shooting occurred about ten Nonday night. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the boy was alert...
Kings County robber identified and arrested, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was […]
Pursuit suspect gets away following car chase through Paso Robles
A pursuit suspect got away following a car chase that went through Paso Robles City Limits Wednesday.
Police chase driver of stolen truck through city
– Paso Robles Police officers pursued the driver of a stolen pick-up truck in a high-speed chase through the city yesterday, according to reports. The vehicle exited Highway 101 at Niblick, where a license plate reader identified it as reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began and headed east on Niblick Road to Melody Lane neighborhood, then to Linne Road area, and on to Union Road, before heading west on Highway 46 East.
Shots fired in Shandon, one injured
First responders found one male victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Sheriff’s Investigating Shandon Shooting
SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 31 in Shandon. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon. According to deputies, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach — the victim was alert and talking.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night. It all started at about 10:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Ave.
syvnews.com
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
Santa Maria man found dead of gunshot wounds in crashed car identified by police
Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man killed in crash on Interstate 5
A 37-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash Sunday night after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, according to the CHP. [Siskiyou Daily News]. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Grover Beach man was driving northbound on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District in the Yreka area when his Honda crashed into a U-Haul van. The Grover Beach man died at the scene of the crash.
One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel
One child critically injured from Tuesday's Gaviota rollover accident has died from their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol. A Santa Maria family of four was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier on Highway 101 north of Gaviota State Beach Tunnel when their car lost traction rolling off the road down a steep ravine. The post One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
wascotrib.com
Gangs blamed for shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County District Attorney Dow is a warrior for justice, Tribune rebuttal
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Sadly, over the last decade issues of community safety have increasingly exposed the stark differences of world view between political conservatives and political “progressives.”. Progressive politics have brought us initiatives like Proposition 47 and 57 and have created the...
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
