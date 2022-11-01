ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shandon, CA

calcoastnews.com

One person killed in road rage incident in rural Arroyo Grande

One person was shot and killed during a road rage altercation in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday evening, according to dispatchers. At approximately 7:30 p.m., a group of people fought on the side of Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane following a road rage incident. During the fight, the victim was shot outside their vehicle.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

Shandon Shooting Update 11.02.2022

We learn more about the shooting in Shandon on the night of Halloween. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. At the time he was in the 200 block of Camatti street in Shandon. The shooting occurred about ten Nonday night. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the boy was alert...
SHANDON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Police chase driver of stolen truck through city

– Paso Robles Police officers pursued the driver of a stolen pick-up truck in a high-speed chase through the city yesterday, according to reports. The vehicle exited Highway 101 at Niblick, where a license plate reader identified it as reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began and headed east on Niblick Road to Melody Lane neighborhood, then to Linne Road area, and on to Union Road, before heading west on Highway 46 East.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff’s Investigating Shandon Shooting

SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 31 in Shandon. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon. According to deputies, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach — the victim was alert and talking.
SHANDON, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man killed in crash on Interstate 5

A 37-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash Sunday night after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, according to the CHP. [Siskiyou Daily News]. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Grover Beach man was driving northbound on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District in the Yreka area when his Honda crashed into a U-Haul van. The Grover Beach man died at the scene of the crash.
GROVER BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel

One child critically injured from Tuesday's Gaviota rollover accident has died from their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol. A Santa Maria family of four was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier on Highway 101 north of Gaviota State Beach Tunnel when their car lost traction rolling off the road down a steep ravine. The post One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
wascotrib.com

Gangs blamed for shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

