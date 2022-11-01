Read full article on original website
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Black Bear Frantically Fights Swarm of Backyard Bees to Claim Their Honey
It’s no secret that bears love honey. And, as one wild video shows, some black bears are willing to do almost anything to get a taste of the delectable nectar. One bear is even prepared to go head to head with the honey creators, incurring the wrath of irate bees as they protect the hive.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video
Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
WATCH: Buffalo Charges, Tosses Lion Like a Ragdoll With Its Horns
Lions and buffalo are not buddies in the great outdoors. And, landing one of the massive grazing animals could feed a lion pride for days. However, doing so isn’t an easy task…buffalos are no small creatures so they aren’t easily taken down. Nor are they willing to give in when a battle is afoot. And, this is exactly what on recent Instagram clip shares as we see a wild lion versus buffalo moment. In this clip, one lion learns just how tough a buffalo is to take down…even when a few lions are focused on the attack.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Crocodile Catch a Cheetah With Lightning Fast Strike
Is it even possible for one of the fastest creatures on earth to get taken down by one of the water’s most ferocious predators? This was true for an unfortunate cheetah cub that fell prey to a large crocodile during a live safari video. When Busani Mtshali found a...
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Coyote Snags Raccoon From Top Of Fence In Impressive Display Of Athleticism
Score one for the lonesome coyote. As a nature lover like myself, you probably wonder how many insane feats of athleticism have been done by animals in the wild that we’ll never see, but if we did our minds would be blown. Mountain lions jumping out of trees onto...
pethelpful.com
Video of Owls Intently Focusing on a Worm Is Going Viral
Sometimes, when you eat at a new restaurant, you encounter some foods you may not have ever seen before. Moments like this can cause some people to hesitate to eat this new, strange food, and they might do some research before digging in. Two animals had a similar experience when they were served dinner, and they decided to closely observe their food before chowing down.
a-z-animals.com
This Fearless Cougar Doesn’t Care How Much Larger the Brown Bear Is and Goes for It
This Fearless Cougar Doesn’t Care How Much Larger the Brown Bear Is and Goes for It. Who knew that a mountain lion would be brave enough to take on a fully-grown brown bear? In this short video, a mountain lion takes on the larger carnivore, swatting at it with its paws.
Animals we’ve lost: the vivid ‘waving’ frog that vanished suddenly
It was a remarkably elaborate mating ritual. When a male Chiriquí harlequin frog found its mate, it would climb on to the female’s back, grip its armpits with its forelimbs and hug it. Females of the species were often twice as large as the males, and they would remain in this mating clasp for days or even months – depending on when the female was ready to lay her eggs. During this time, the male might forgo eating and lose up to 30% of its body weight, but it was willing to wait.
a-z-animals.com
This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By
This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By. The sight of a tiger is sufficient to trigger a cold chill down the spine of many animals. Tigers take the spot on top of their food chain as apex predators, meaning animals in their natural environment don’t scare them, except bears, elephants, and a few other species.
Watching A Black Bear Fight Off Bees In Its Pursuit Of Honey Is Exactly How I Imagined It
This is hilarious, a story as old as time itself… the bear who loves some honey. It is truly candy for these food craving animals. Imagine, you wonder the woods day in and day out and then come across a bounty of sweet sweet honey. It would be heaven to a bear.
Bald Eagle Struggles To Get Big Fish Into Its Nest For The Eaglets
Bald eagles are a damn cool animal. A majestic symbol of strength, courage and freedom, any animal with those characteristics would have to be pretty badass, right?. They are the definition of an apex predator. Nothing really hunts them, but they hunt a lot of things. Sure, the odd bear might try to get to their nest but they are only killing babies, not adults.
a-z-animals.com
Albino Deer: How Common Are White Deer?
Did you know that deer can be albinos, too? But is this a common condition in deer? How long can they live in the wild with such a distinctive appearance? And, most importantly, should hunters shoot a white deer if they spot one? Check out this article to find all the answers!
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
Eagle Grabs Another Bird By The Beak After It Tried To Steal Some Food
Eagle: 1, bird trying to mess with an eagle: 0. A bird (looks like an egret, but I’m no bird expert) was nearly sent to the afterlife after it tried to mess with an eagle at the Featherdale Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia. From an outsider’s view, it was...
The best bird feeder camera in 2022: birdwatching at home
The best bird feeder camera will help you to photograph and watch the birds in your own backyard or garden
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole
Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole. What seemed like a fairly risk-free stop-off for a quick drink, nearly turned into a fatal experience for this leopard! The leopard crouches and laps at the water, there is no sign whatsoever that danger is near. Suddenly, a few ripples become visible and a croc leaps out of nowhere and lunges at the big cat. Leopards have pretty fast reactions, and this one manages to leap backward and out of harm’s way. The croc lingers, probably hoping to have another try.
