Whiskey Riff

Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once

It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
Whiskey Riff

Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video

Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Buffalo Charges, Tosses Lion Like a Ragdoll With Its Horns

Lions and buffalo are not buddies in the great outdoors. And, landing one of the massive grazing animals could feed a lion pride for days. However, doing so isn’t an easy task…buffalos are no small creatures so they aren’t easily taken down. Nor are they willing to give in when a battle is afoot. And, this is exactly what on recent Instagram clip shares as we see a wild lion versus buffalo moment. In this clip, one lion learns just how tough a buffalo is to take down…even when a few lions are focused on the attack.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Crocodile Catch a Cheetah With Lightning Fast Strike

Is it even possible for one of the fastest creatures on earth to get taken down by one of the water’s most ferocious predators? This was true for an unfortunate cheetah cub that fell prey to a large crocodile during a live safari video. When Busani Mtshali found a...
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical

Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
pethelpful.com

Video of Owls Intently Focusing on a Worm Is Going Viral

Sometimes, when you eat at a new restaurant, you encounter some foods you may not have ever seen before. Moments like this can cause some people to hesitate to eat this new, strange food, and they might do some research before digging in. Two animals had a similar experience when they were served dinner, and they decided to closely observe their food before chowing down.
The Guardian

Animals we’ve lost: the vivid ‘waving’ frog that vanished suddenly

It was a remarkably elaborate mating ritual. When a male Chiriquí harlequin frog found its mate, it would climb on to the female’s back, grip its armpits with its forelimbs and hug it. Females of the species were often twice as large as the males, and they would remain in this mating clasp for days or even months – depending on when the female was ready to lay her eggs. During this time, the male might forgo eating and lose up to 30% of its body weight, but it was willing to wait.
a-z-animals.com

This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By

This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By. The sight of a tiger is sufficient to trigger a cold chill down the spine of many animals. Tigers take the spot on top of their food chain as apex predators, meaning animals in their natural environment don’t scare them, except bears, elephants, and a few other species.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Struggles To Get Big Fish Into Its Nest For The Eaglets

Bald eagles are a damn cool animal. A majestic symbol of strength, courage and freedom, any animal with those characteristics would have to be pretty badass, right?. They are the definition of an apex predator. Nothing really hunts them, but they hunt a lot of things. Sure, the odd bear might try to get to their nest but they are only killing babies, not adults.
a-z-animals.com

Albino Deer: How Common Are White Deer?

Did you know that deer can be albinos, too? But is this a common condition in deer? How long can they live in the wild with such a distinctive appearance? And, most importantly, should hunters shoot a white deer if they spot one? Check out this article to find all the answers!
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole

Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole. What seemed like a fairly risk-free stop-off for a quick drink, nearly turned into a fatal experience for this leopard! The leopard crouches and laps at the water, there is no sign whatsoever that danger is near. Suddenly, a few ripples become visible and a croc leaps out of nowhere and lunges at the big cat. Leopards have pretty fast reactions, and this one manages to leap backward and out of harm’s way. The croc lingers, probably hoping to have another try.

