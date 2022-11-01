ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tower City, PA

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 5 days ago

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl.

Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left her house without her father’s permission and met with Clyde Fesig, 38, of Tower City.

Police say Fesig knew the victim was 14 and drove them to Austintown, Ohio.

Austintown police were able to place Fesig under arrest on an issued warrant out of PA charging him with interference with custody of a child.

Fesig was returned to PA and placed in Schuylkill County Prison after he was unable to post the $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Fesig is set for November 19.

The victim was reunited with her father.

