Class canceled at North Attleboro Middle School after written threat found
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a threat was found written in one of the bathrooms at North Attleboro Middle School Tuesday morning.
A staff member found the threatening language around 7 a.m. and school officials immediately contacted police.
Out of an abundance of caution, school was canceled for the day, along with all after-school activities.
Officials say students weren’t at school yet when the decision was made and buses were re-routed as parents were notified.
Classes continued at all other schools in the district, officials said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (508) 695-1212 or district administration at (508) 643-2100.
