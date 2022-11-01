ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class canceled at North Attleboro Middle School after written threat found

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a threat was found written in one of the bathrooms at North Attleboro Middle School Tuesday morning.

A staff member found the threatening language around 7 a.m. and school officials immediately contacted police.

Out of an abundance of caution, school was canceled for the day, along with all after-school activities.

Officials say students weren’t at school yet when the decision was made and buses were re-routed as parents were notified.

Classes continued at all other schools in the district, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (508) 695-1212 or district administration at (508) 643-2100.

