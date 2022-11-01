SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO