kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of November 7-13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
kmmo.com
RAMP CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 70 IN BATES CITY
The eastbound ramp on Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed at Bates City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) crews will complete marking and signage at the intersection of old 40 Highway and Route Z. The work will require the ramp to be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
kwos.com
90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs
Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS HEARS ABOUT ONGOING PROJECTS AROUND CARROLLTON
In a recent meeting of the Carrollton Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works, several ongoing projects were presented to the board. Carrollton Municipal Utilities Superintendent Clint Mathis gave a report to the board on various items in progress or completed. At the power plant, general maintenance continues. Cleaning at the...
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
mycouriertribune.com
Worker killed in county bridge collapse laid to rest
As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation. The bridge...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Semi wreck northwest of Jefferson City shuts down 2 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 179
SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
abc17news.com
Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes car on Highway 10 in Carroll County
A Carroll County single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon injured a driver from Independence. Nineteen-year-old Mellody Pryor was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Pryor’s northbound car went off Highway 10 and she overcorrected which caused the vehicle to leave the other side of the road and...
KRMS Radio
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
kmmo.com
ELBERTA “BERT” LORENZ
Elberta “Bert” Lorenz, of Corder, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home in Corder. Bert was granted an earthly life of Ninety-six years and four months. She was born on June 25, 1926, to Ralph and Nora (Bredehoeft) Schroeder in the Flora neighborhood between Alma...
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
