3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 south of LA Highway 843. Bobby J. Grant, 60, of Grayson, Louisiana, died in this crash. Grand was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington.
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
KTBS
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run
A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
KSLA
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to two reported shootings within half an hour Wednesday afternoon. Both incidents happened Wednesday, Nov. 2. The first happened just minutes before 4 p.m. on Mayfair Drive between Graystone and Fenwick drives. At least half a dozen SPD units responded to...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
Man receives life sentence in 2017 murder of Louisiana officer
Darren Bridges, a man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer Marcus McNeil during a 2017 traffic stop, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On October 30, 2022. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator revealed that the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday night. The initial investigation showed that a...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Two Louisiana men could be facing fines and jail time for harassing other fishermen last week.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mail Thief
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
