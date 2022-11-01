ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 south of LA Highway 843. Bobby J. Grant, 60, of Grayson, Louisiana, died in this crash. Grand was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run

A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to two reported shootings within half an hour Wednesday afternoon. Both incidents happened Wednesday, Nov. 2. The first happened just minutes before 4 p.m. on Mayfair Drive between Graystone and Fenwick drives. At least half a dozen SPD units responded to...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mail Thief

On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
