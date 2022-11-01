Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Preorders Are Discounted, Come With Free Game
If you played the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC port, you'll definitely want to check out Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it lands on PC later this month. The port of the standalone follow-up to Insomniac's excellent open-world adventure releases on PC on November 17. We have an exclusive deal that will get you a Steam key at a nice discount. If you use WEBSLINGER7 at checkout on Fanatical, you'll get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $41.84.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Edition Is Available Now
The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED launched today, November 4. Multiple retailers offered preorders ahead of launch but sold out quickly. If you're looking to pick up the console today, Best Buy and Walmart currently have the bundle in stock. You can only order it for pickup at your local store, though.
Gamespot
Grab Bayonetta 3 And This Collector's Box At A Discount
Bayonetta 3 has emerged as one of the must-have games on the Nintendo Switch this year, and if you're looking to grab a copy with a few bonus items at a reduced price, you're in luck. Over at GameStop, a new deal on Bayonetta 3 and a Funko box full of collectible toys is available now.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Signups Are Live At Amazon
Yet another PS5 bundle, the third this year, releases next week. This particular bundle comes with the most anticipated PlayStation game of 2022: God of War Ragnarok. The standard PS5 with a digital voucher for Ragnarok costs $560, while the PS5 Digital Bundle costs $460. You're saving 10 bucks overall by purchasing the bundle versus buying each product separately. If you're interested in picking up the bundle, Amazon is currently allowing customers to sign up for invites to buy the God of War bundle.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 - Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest - Nintendo Switch
The Splatfest Sneak Peak is here and dares to ask: What's your partner Pokémon type? Just ahead of the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, pick your type and lead your team to victory! Battle it out in the Splatfest from Nov. 11-13.
Gamespot
God of War (2018) Full Story Recap
2018’s God of War packed a lot of story into its 20 hour campaign. Not only did it have the Herculean task of reinventing the franchise’s central anti-hero, Kratos, but it had a whole new world of myths and legends to introduce. Whether you played the original back in 2018 and want a story recap, or you’re just jumping in to prep yourself for Ragnarok, let’s break down the story so far.
Gamespot
7 Great Netflix Games To Check Out
Netflix's gaming section is relatively new, and players haven't always known what to expect from the streaming behemoth that is known primarily for movies and TV shows. But in recent months, Netflix has been steadily stocking the gaming catalog with great mobile ports like Into the Breach and Spiritfarer--giving hints as to what direction the company's new gaming division will take.
Gamespot
Collectible And Toy Gift Ideas For Gamers In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. In the past, getting your hands on unique and hot collectibles usually meant a trip to a specialist store, but these days, you can easily find some great items at a number of big retail chains. There's no shortage of merchandise for video games, comic books, and movies, and if you're looking to acquire something along those lines for someone on in your life, you can check out GameSpot's recommendations below for quality gifts that are surprisingly affordable. All of the products showcased in this roundup are available at GameStop, so you can buy them online or at your local store if they are in stock.
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Gamespot
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Best Weapons Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Ratchet & Clank is one of PlayStation's most iconic brands, thanks to its beloved animated characters, high production values, precision-platforming action, and of course, its arsenal of iconic weapons. The Ratchet & Clank series might be best known for its combat, with a huge array of creative weaponry. From turning your victims to sheep to making them dance uncontrollably, Insomniac has found some truly creative ways to dispatch your foes.
Gamespot
All Call Of Duty: MW2 Vault Edition Owners Are Getting Lots Of Double XP
Activision has announced a special bonus for everyone who bought the most expensive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The company said on Twitter that everyone who owns the $100 Vault edition of the game will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.
Gamespot
Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter, noting that more details will be announced later today, November 4.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Is "95%" Done, Release Date Reveal Expected By The End Of The Year
Final Fantasy 16 has almost reached the finish line of its development cycle, as main director Hiroshi Takai and other members of the development team revealed new details on the game in a series of interviews. Speaking to Famitsu, Takai was quizzed about the current development status of the game and gave a quick answer on the topic.
