Taylor Swift's new tour brings her to Philadelphia in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fresh off making music history again with her new album "Midnights," Taylor Swift is going on tour, and it will bring her to Philadelphia in May 2023. Swift revealed Tuesday on Twitter her "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour."

The first leg of the tour will be stadium shows across the United States.

Swift is scheduled to play at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 and May 13.

Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle will open for Swift for her shows at the Linc.

International tour dates will be announced at a later time.

Fans can register for the verified presale by clicking here. The presale will take place on Nov. 15.

It will be Swift's first stadium tour in five years.

Swift played the Linc during her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.