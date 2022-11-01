ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick off the Christmas Season With Mariah Carey’s Festive & Fun New Kids’ Book (On Sale!)

By Rita Templeton
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re the type of person who has Mariah Carey cued up to croon “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as soon as the clock strikes November — or if you’re raising that type of person — get your “add to cart” finger ready to click. Mariah has officially kicked off the Christmas season with a brand-new children’s book that is as festive as her iconic song. The Christmas Princess drops today, and it’s on sale … plus has a coupon for an extra $4 off! And when Mariah says it’s time to celebrate the holiday season, well, who are we to argue?

Called an “instant and inclusive family holiday classic,” The Christmas Princess follows Little Mariah (naturally!) who — you guessed it — doesn’t want a lot for Christmas. (And if you’re singing the song now, you’re definitely not alone.) But there is one thing she wants: a peaceful, joyous holiday season. Feeling lonely but determined, she sets off on a wintry and festive adventure, and ends up finding that she has the secret to spreading the holiday cheer she’s so desperate to find … with her own powerful voice.

But if you thought this was Mariah Carey’s only foray into the world of kids’ books — and, more specifically, kids’ Christmas books — you’d be wrong. She also authored All I Want for Christmas Is You, which is paired with adorable illustrations to tell the tale of a little girl whose holiday wish is a puppy. Kirkus Reviews had this to say: “A pleasingly multiethnic cast of characters … the mood of the pictures matches the song’s overall pep.”

But if we’re talking about Mariah’s contributions to the holiday repertoire of children’s classics, we’d be remiss not to mention that there’s a book about her kids, Moroccan and Monroe, too: Roc and Roe’s Twelve Days of Christmas, written by none other than their dad, Nick Cannon. That’s right — when he isn’t busy expanding his family, he’s penning sweet kids’ books in their honor. Who knew?!

So while you’re picking Halloween candy wrappers up off the floor (or just picking Halloween candy out of your teeth), order some kids’ Christmas books and start leaning into the holiday season. It’s never too early to celebrate … Mariah says so!

