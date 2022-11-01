ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts for the unincorporated area of Brunswick County known as Winnabow face a new setback after the Local Government Commission voted against a request to issue a statement from the LGC for community’s attempt to incorporate into the Town of Winnabow. Members of the community...
WINNABOW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Wildlife Commission, private firm vie for Southport tract

Southport hasn’t put out a “For Sale” sign, but that has not deterred offers for a large tract of city-owned land. The 441-acre tract has captured the attention of a private business and a state agency, which are eyeing the land for very different reasons. Commercial construction...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
swineweb.com

Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant

Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
TAR HEEL, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One person killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
WILMINGTON, NC

