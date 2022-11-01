Read full article on original website
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic.
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WECT
LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts for the unincorporated area of Brunswick County known as Winnabow face a new setback after the Local Government Commission voted against a request to issue a statement from the LGC for community’s attempt to incorporate into the Town of Winnabow. Members of the community...
WECT
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against Republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has worked...
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
WECT
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools. Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
whqr.org
'Black Lives Do Matter' mural to relocate following change to land-use code
In September, council held a heated debate on the mural, and ultimately voted to remove it from its current location by the end of the year. Installed in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, the mural was originally intended to stand for a year, but was given a one-year extension in 2021.
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding.
WECT
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
coastalreview.org
Wildlife Commission, private firm vie for Southport tract
Southport hasn’t put out a “For Sale” sign, but that has not deterred offers for a large tract of city-owned land. The 441-acre tract has captured the attention of a private business and a state agency, which are eyeing the land for very different reasons. Commercial construction...
WECT
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
