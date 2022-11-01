Read full article on original website
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
2-Year Treasury Yield Pulls Back Slightly After Notching 15-Year High Friday
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade 3 basis points lower at 4.671%. Since the start of the week, its surged 28 basis points.
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Dow Turns Negative, Gives Up 600-Point Rally as Wall Street Heads for a Losing Week
Stocks slipped Friday in volatile trading, as investors drew conflicting conclusions about what the latest payroll numbers mean for the future course of Federal Reserve rate increases to fight inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded flat, after rising more than 600 points earlier in the session. The S&P...
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Bet on During the Market's Uncertainty
It was a wild week for stocks, and investors still have plenty of data to weigh as they gauge which companies can emerge from the downturn as winners. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point last week. Investors considered the central bank's next steps on its policy-tightening campaign, while also assessing a strong October jobs report.
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Markets Need to ‘Re-Anchor Their Thinking': Bank of England Chief Economist Hints That Traders Have It Wrong
The Bank of England remains committed to its "key goal" of bringing down inflation, but hopes markets will "re-anchor" their interest rate expectations, Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday. Pill suggested that recent disturbances in the U.K. economy had distorted market expectations for future interest rate hikes. It...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
European Stocks Advance to End a Big Week for Earnings and Central Banks; Stoxx 600 Up 2.2%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 2.2% by mid-afternoon, with basic resources jumping 6% to lead gains as all sectors and...
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says
When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
JPMorgan's Blockchain Unit CEO Says Consumer Protection Needs to Be a Priority in Digital Asset Projects
JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings successfully conducted transactions in tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, one of various blockchain initiatives kicked off by the Singapore government. JPMorgan's digital assets unit CEO, Umar Farooq, told CNBC in an interview that a lot of time was...
Fox Wins Right to Buy a Stake in FanDuel, But Not at the Price It Wanted
Fox won the right to buy an 18.6% stake in sports betting company FanDuel Group from its parent company Flutter, but not at the valuation, according to a ruling Friday from a New York arbitrator. Should Fox exercise its option to take the stake, it would be at a price...
