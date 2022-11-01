Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Bedford County extends property tax deadline to January 31, 2023
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Many residents in Bedford County are fired up after receiving a higher-than-expected personal property tax bill. In Bedford County, that tax is $2.35 per every $100 of the assessed value of your property, like your car. During a special meeting held on Thursday, county supervisors...
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
WDBJ7.com
Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news. “My colleague, he didn’t know either....
WDBJ7.com
Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of November 1, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bills to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make...
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
Lucky Virginia woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Sustainable Roanoke
"All the Dirt" isn’t just about gardening. It’s about sustainability and giving back to the earth. One way to do this is recycling. Terry McGuire from Sustainable Roanoke stopped by WFXR News to give us all the dirt on the organization and an event coming up this month.
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
wfxrtv.com
Skunk in Botetourt Co. tests positive for rabies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a skunk in Botetourt County has tested positive for rabies. They say the skunk was found in the area of Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle and picked up by animal control on Tuesday Nov. 1. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies just days later on Friday Nov. 4.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
wfxrtv.com
The Purple Heart Fire Engine stops by the National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR)– The Purple Heart Fire Engine was driven from Richmond to Bedford this weekend to honor veterans and pay tribute to those wounded in combat. Clifton “Buck” Krantz is the commander for Purple Heart Chapter 1607 and a purple heart recipient himself. “The six people...
WSLS
Pulaski County manhunt underway, neighbors ‘worried,’ ‘hoping for the best outcome’
PULASKI, Va. – A manhunt continues in the New River Valley. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous. We’re told he tried to steal a cop car and run over two police officers. People in Pulaski said they have...
wfxrtv.com
African American Veterans share experience with racial disparities during military career
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — African American Army Veterans in Roanoke are sharing their story on racial barriers they faced in the 1980s. Bart Edwards and Perry Taylor are U.S. Army Veterans who served in the 1980’s and 90’s. Both soldiers say the impact of racial disparities within...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
WDBJ7.com
Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
