Woodmont’s Murdock steps down as head football coach
PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Woodmont head football coach Jeff Murdock has stepped down after three seasons leading the Wildcats.
Murdock’s Wildcats went 13-16 in his three seasons at the helm, which included a playoff berth in 2021. Woodmont finished the 2022 season at 3-7.
Murdock said he does not plan to seek out another coaching job.
Prior to his time at Woodmont, Murdock was the head coach at Ware Shoals from 2003-2010 and Crescent from 2012-2017.
Murdock compiled a 70-30 record in his eight seasons with Ware Shoals and was 35-31 in six seasons at Crescent.
He has a career record of 117-78.
