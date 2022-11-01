Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL
Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars ahead of the NFL trade deadline, shipping Robert Quinn to Philadelphia last week and sending Roquan Smith to Baltimore on Monday. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room. "Your thoughts start to go...
Jets shut down Josh Allen in 20-17 win over rival Bills
The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
NFL
Bills' Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson amid Jets QB's struggles: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has taken heat in recent weeks as he struggles to find consistency and makes too many mental errors, including three interceptions in last week's loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year signal-caller has tried to ignore the noise. "I don't look at any...
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Top 10 Week 9 Fantasy Takeaways
Bengals RB puts up the best fantasy numbers of the season in a rout of the Panthers.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 9 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert is looking more like Jared Goff this season than the Justin Herbert we grew to know and love over his first two seasons. To make matters worse, he could be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9. However, I am still willing to start him and trust he can have a big game in this matchup. The Falcons are allowing a league-high 318.1 passing yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Over the last six weeks, the Falcons have allowed Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and PJ Walker to each throw for over 300 yards against them (Jimmy Garoppolo even had 296 yards). Herbert, please help your fantasy managers and give us a monster performance for the first time this year!
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: Game Balls
Which Jaguars stood out the most in Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders?
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez exited with a chest injury against the Seahawks. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy exited with a knee injury against the Chargers. Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 off-ball linebackers: Roquan Smith trade gives Ravens two of the best
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 off-ball linebackers heading into Week 9. Before we...
NFL
NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award with New Fan Voting Opportunity
The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2022 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award. The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.
NFL
NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule). Second-year signal-caller Justin Fields has looked more comfortable and confident in the last two games. With Chicago's trade for Chase Claypool giving the offense more playmaking at wide receiver, Fields enjoys a breakout game against Miami, logging his first career 300-yard passing performance while guiding the Bears to their fourth win of the season.
NFL
For Dwayne Wood, winning Madden Championship Series belt would be 'greatest feeling in the world'
When the late Marty Schottenheimer implored his Browns players to "get the gleam" during a motivational speech before the 1986 AFC Championship Game, he could have been talking to Dwayne Wood. Yes, the man known to the competitive Madden NFL community as "Cleff The God" already has a diamond-encrusted PlayStation...
Comments / 0