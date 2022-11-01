Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Related
Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES OPEN PLAYOFFS AGAINST KILLEEN CHAPARRAL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team begins their playoff run this (Tuesday) evening with a bi-district match against the Killeen Chaparral Lady Bobcats. The Cubettes are 33-12 on the season under first year head coach Megan Whalen. They finished 13-1 and won the District 21-5A Championship. Brenham's lone loss came to...
Nine Belton ISD students earn national honors for PSAT scores
BELTON, Texas — Nine students from Belton Independent School District have earned national academic honors from College Board for their performances on the PSAT test. The students ranked among the top 2.5 percent of test takers who identified as African-American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Gives QB Quinn Ewers Honest Advice Following Oklahoma State Loss
Steve Sarkisian reassures Quinn Ewers his status as QB1 following the loss to Oklahoma State
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
Hooray! Harker Heights, Texas 4th Annual Harvest Festival Was A Success
(Harker Heights, Texas): If you missed out on this year's Harvest Fest at the E-Center, you truly missed a party that could’ve really gone on forever and a day. NO ONE PARTIES LIKE CENTRAL TEXAS BECAUSE TEXAS PARTIES DON'T STOP!. Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Event Center (AKA...
Gone Cold: The 'execution' of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara
"When you become the victim of murder, somebody has taken your ability to be a better person… and they stole that from Mary." An execution. That is how Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Corey Powell described the brutal murder of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara nearly 20 years ago.
Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?
Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Friday severe storm threat: timing, impacts
We are in the risk area for damaging, severe thunderstorms late Friday as a broad upper level low pressure system moves into the state.
Temple ISD's superintendent nominated for National Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD's own superintendent was selected as the Lone Star State's nominee for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Bobby Ott has served as the school district's superintendent since 2018. Prior, he was the assistant superintendent. Ott was chosen as the state's nominee by...
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
