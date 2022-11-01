ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
MAPLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Possible Ocracoke School threat investigated, determined not to be credible

(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.
OCRACOKE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Salvo man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on a drug charge after a traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 8 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the C-District conducted a traffic stop in the area of Salvo.
SALVO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo man arrested on several drug-related charges

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manteo man on for several drug-related charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 3:40 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Holland Lamont Kee, 48, of Manteo, for four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
MANTEO, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night. Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive. Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
STUMPY POINT, NC
islandfreepress.org

Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible next week

Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
OCRACOKE, NC
big945.com

OBX Coast Guard Auxiliary raises over $13,000 for Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Outer Banks Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-07 recently capped off its successful Guardian Open Golf Tournament by presenting a $13,200 donation check to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA). CGMA is the official non-profit relief society of the Coast Guard, working closely with local Coast Guard commands to promote the financial...
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools

Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
islandfreepress.org

Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race

Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
DARE COUNTY, NC

