wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
explore venango
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter following motorcycle crash in Batavia, trying to flee
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates
Imagine driving on the highway, going about 65 miles per hour, and out of nowhere a rock or brick comes crashing down on your car. It’s scary. It can be deadly. And state police say it’s happening here in Erie. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect or suspects. Police are looking into […]
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Children lost in woods found by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, brought home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two children who were lost in the woods were found by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in the town of Ripley, New York, for the report of two missing juveniles aged 7 and 16. The call came in at about 6:18 p.m. The two […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
Sheriff’s Office: Amish buggy struck by deputy met all state requirements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced details about an recent incident when a deputy crashed a patrol car into the back of an Amish Buggy. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua, New York. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for causing a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Justice C. Coniglio was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. On Dec. 1, 2021, Congilio was driving at high-rate of speed near Clinton Street […]
wnynewsnow.com
U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
explore venango
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
wesb.com
Olean Teen Charged with Menacing
An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
5 injured identified after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s car hits Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police. The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended. […]
wesb.com
Multiple Charges for CattCo Man
A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
