Chautauqua, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Teen Driver Crashes into Tree

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
FRANKLIN, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for causing a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Justice C. Coniglio was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. On Dec. 1, 2021, Congilio was driving at high-rate of speed near Clinton Street […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Olean Teen Charged with Menacing

An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Multiple Charges for CattCo Man

A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

