Iowa Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird Vows to “Back the Blue”

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Atlantic) Brenna Bird, running for Iowa Attorney General on the Republican ticket, made a recent campaign stop along with other Republican Candidates on Friday.

Bird reported 75 current Iowa County Sheriff had endorsed her campaign for the Attorney General’s Seat.

Bird grew up on a farm and has been the Guthrie County Attorney since 2018.

Brenna Bird is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the 2022 General Election.

Genevieve Rafferty
5d ago

Any woman, in this day and age, who would choose to take her husband's name without, at the least, keeping her birth Name, just hyphenated her husband's. ..and you walk around as Brenna Bird, is immature and out of touch.

