Iowa Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird Vows to “Back the Blue”
(Atlantic) Brenna Bird, running for Iowa Attorney General on the Republican ticket, made a recent campaign stop along with other Republican Candidates on Friday.
Bird reported 75 current Iowa County Sheriff had endorsed her campaign for the Attorney General’s Seat.
Bird grew up on a farm and has been the Guthrie County Attorney since 2018.
Brenna Bird is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the 2022 General Election.
