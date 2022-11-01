RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Richardson resident is the latest Texan to join the millionaire's club after they won a Powerball lottery prize worth $1 million on Oct. 24.The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Tom Thumb at 3411 Custer Parkway. Their numbers matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-23-35-45-54), but not the red Powerball number (16). The winner chose to remain anonymous.Powerball Grand Prizes are starting at $20 million and keep rolling until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers from a field of 69 possible numbers and an additional Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.Players can also choose a Power Play for $1 more dollar per play to multiply non-Grand Prize winnings by up to 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (where the winner wins all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, like this lucky North Texan) is set at $2 million no matter which multiplier is chosen.Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. Tonight's jackpot is estimated to be worth about $1.2 billion.

