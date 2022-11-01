Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Pott. County Burn Ban lifted; Harrison County Burn Ban continues
[COUNCIL BLUFFS] – Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed, today (Friday) said “Based on received and anticipated precipitation in the current forecast and assessing that harvest is nearing 80% completion in the county, emergency management has requested the State Fire Marshal lift the current ban in Pottawattamie County effective today. “Residents are still urged to use caution after we come out of a few days of precipitation. Drought conditions have worsened in areas of the county and dead fuels won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires.” Emergency Management urges all residents to sign up for Alert Iowa emergency notifications at https://pcema-ia.org. During emergencies or critical events, communication is key, and the Alert Iowa system is the county’s primary method of distributing alerts and information.
kjan.com
“Operation Green Light for Veterans,” Nov. 7-11, 2022
ATLANTIC, IA – Cass County will show its support for veterans by lighting up the Courthouse in green while participating in “Operation Green Light for Veterans” during the week of Nov. 7-11. “Throughout our nation’s history, our military and their families have made tremendous sacrifices for our safety and security,” said Mitch Holmes, director of Cass County Veterans Affairs.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks.
kjan.com
(Update to earlier story) Taylor & Ringgold County S/O joint firearms investigation leads to 3 arrests
(Bedford, Iowa) – Officials in southwest Iowa said Friday (Today), that on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Deputies with the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff’s Offices conducted an investigation into recent burglaries and controlled substance violations. During the investigation, Deputies were made aware of a felon that was in possession of firearms. A search warrant was executed in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue in Ringgold County.
KCCI.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
kjan.com
Semi tractor-trailer rollover in Union County
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County say no injuries were reported, after a semi tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch late Wednesday night. The 2004 Volvo semi driven by 34-year-old Adam J. Leith, of Creston, was traveling north on U-S Highway 169 at around 11:17-pm., near miler marker 37 (south of Lorimor), when Leith swerved to miss a deer. The rig went out of control after the trailer blew a tire. The semi tipped over onto the driver’s side.
kjan.com
Omaha Man Sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska man, Was sentenced to prison Thursday, in Council Bluffs U-S District Court 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was ordered to serve to 120 months (10-years) in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash in Atchison County
A Fairfax woman suffered injuries in an accident this morning in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 7:20 this morning on Highway 46, about four miles south of Fairfax, as a vehicle driven by 24-year-old McKinley M. Daniels headed eastbound. Troopers say Daniels struck...
Cass County Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrest report from October 22 to November 2. On November 2nd, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Rush, 53, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Rush was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
Atlantic McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting
(Atlantic) A ribbon cutting ceremony for Atlantic’s recently renovated McDonald’s was held Thursday morning. Nate Leonard, of Leonard Management, says the community of Atlantic has been a great place to do business. “It’s always been our goal to re-do the store in Atlantic. Julie Mathison is our General Manager here and face of McDonald’s in Atlantic. We are very happy to have her as the leader of the restaurant. She does an excellent job recruiting. We hired about 100 people for this store when we re-opened and she’s maintained quite a few of those people.”
kmaland.com
Ringgold County search warrant nets 3 arrests
(Bedford) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a search warrant in Ringgold County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed against Jason Parker, Margaret Williams, and Jonathan Lovell after deputies with Taylor and Ringgold County conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of 112nd Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the warrant recovered more than 25 firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to be stolen from Ringgold and Taylor County. The search warrant comes as the two Sheriff's Offices were investigating recent burglaries and controlled substance violations and were made aware of a felon in possession of a firearm.
kjan.com
Atlantic & Marne Fire crews respond to semi tractor-trailer fire
(Cass County, Iowa) – Firefighters from Marne and Atlantic were dispatched to a report of a semi tractor-trailer fire this morning, on Interstate 80 near mile marker 54. The incident occurred at around 3:25-a.m. on I-80 westbound. The tractor and trailers were said to be separated and in the north ditch.
kjan.com
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs
Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer
New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
northwestmoinfo.com
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
kmaland.com
Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Comments / 0