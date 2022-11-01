(KNSI) – High School Football. #1 ROCORI 22, #2 Becker 20: It was a classic championship matchup. Becker scored a touchdown with under three seconds to go but was unable to convert the two-point conversion and the ROCORI Spartans hung on by the skin of their teeth to advance to the state tournament. All of the scoring happened in the first and fourth quarters. Becker quarterback Ryan Bengtson found pay dirt from two yards out and the Bulldogs went up 6-0. Spartan QB Jack Spanier put ROCORI up 8-7 after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Nistler. Nistler ran one in from 17 yards out to make it 16-7. ROCORI extended their lead to 15 points early in the final frame thanks to a five-yard Mason Dahl run.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO