knsiradio.com
Stearns County Wants Lake Users to Take Survey
(KNSI) – Stearns County asks how much people know about meddlesome pests causing problems in area lakes. The county is asking people to survey Aquatic Invasive Species to see how much they know about the subject and what the county should do to deal with the issue. Your feedback will help guide future efforts in the prevention and spread of AIS in Stearns County.
kvsc.org
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay
Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay. Because Hutchinson's...
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
boreal.org
1 $1M Powerball ticket, 3 $50K tickets sold in Minnesota after the Wednesday drawing
A $1 million Powerball ticket and three $50,000 tickets were sold in Minnesota Wednesday. According to Minnesota Lottery, the $1 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. The three $50,000 tickets were sold at a Holiday gas station in Coon Rapids, a Gas Plus in Roseville and...
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: Several Section Championships Go Down To The Wire
(KNSI) – High School Football. #1 ROCORI 22, #2 Becker 20: It was a classic championship matchup. Becker scored a touchdown with under three seconds to go but was unable to convert the two-point conversion and the ROCORI Spartans hung on by the skin of their teeth to advance to the state tournament. All of the scoring happened in the first and fourth quarters. Becker quarterback Ryan Bengtson found pay dirt from two yards out and the Bulldogs went up 6-0. Spartan QB Jack Spanier put ROCORI up 8-7 after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Nistler. Nistler ran one in from 17 yards out to make it 16-7. ROCORI extended their lead to 15 points early in the final frame thanks to a five-yard Mason Dahl run.
lptv.org
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
knsiradio.com
Morrison County Sheriff Asks For Tips In Brisk Case
(KNSI) – Law enforcement agencies are imploring the public for help in solving the murder of Terrance “Terry” Brisk. The case remains active, with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension both involved. Brisk was killed on November 7th, 2016, while hunting...
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
MDH report: Flu outbreaks in schools on the rise
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Minnesota is starting to see an uptick in flu cases, according to new data from the state department of health. The Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Report for the week ending on Oct. 29, 2022 shows flu hospitalizations nearly tripled from the week before. In the most recent report, there were 72 flu hospitalizations reported so far this season. During the week ending on Oct. 22 there were 25 total flu hospitalizations.
Track crime in your neighborhood with Community Crime Map app
CRYSTAL, Minn. — There's a tool being shared on the NextDoor app that shows you crimes happening in your neck of the woods. It's called the Community Crime Map and it works just as it sounds. Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering says that residents have been concerned about their...
Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
Prosecutors in Dakota County filed criminal charges Wednesday against a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his two-year-old son in Apple Valley over the weekend. Shannon D. Ingram II, 30, of Maple Grove, is charged in Dakota County District Court with one felony count of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of violating an order for protection.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
fox9.com
Minnesota family mourns dog they say was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
