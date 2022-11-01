ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

knsiradio.com

Stearns County Wants Lake Users to Take Survey

(KNSI) – Stearns County asks how much people know about meddlesome pests causing problems in area lakes. The county is asking people to survey Aquatic Invasive Species to see how much they know about the subject and what the county should do to deal with the issue. Your feedback will help guide future efforts in the prevention and spread of AIS in Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond

The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay

Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay. Because Hutchinson's...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: Several Section Championships Go Down To The Wire

(KNSI) – High School Football. #1 ROCORI 22, #2 Becker 20: It was a classic championship matchup. Becker scored a touchdown with under three seconds to go but was unable to convert the two-point conversion and the ROCORI Spartans hung on by the skin of their teeth to advance to the state tournament. All of the scoring happened in the first and fourth quarters. Becker quarterback Ryan Bengtson found pay dirt from two yards out and the Bulldogs went up 6-0. Spartan QB Jack Spanier put ROCORI up 8-7 after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Nistler. Nistler ran one in from 17 yards out to make it 16-7. ROCORI extended their lead to 15 points early in the final frame thanks to a five-yard Mason Dahl run.
COLD SPRING, MN
willmarradio.com

Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Morrison County Sheriff Asks For Tips In Brisk Case

(KNSI) – Law enforcement agencies are imploring the public for help in solving the murder of Terrance “Terry” Brisk. The case remains active, with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension both involved. Brisk was killed on November 7th, 2016, while hunting...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

MDH report: Flu outbreaks in schools on the rise

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Minnesota is starting to see an uptick in flu cases, according to new data from the state department of health. The Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Report for the week ending on Oct. 29, 2022 shows flu hospitalizations nearly tripled from the week before. In the most recent report, there were 72 flu hospitalizations reported so far this season. During the week ending on Oct. 22 there were 25 total flu hospitalizations.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

