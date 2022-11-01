ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlotte Stewart, Miss Beadle From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Focuses On Writing In Her 80s

One character Little House on the Prairie fans love is Miss Beadle, who Charlotte Stewart played in the series’ first four seasons. In fact, some claim she inspired them to take on the teaching profession. “I get lots of comments from teachers who say, “I became a teacher because of Miss Beadle,” Stewart revealed. “There is no greater compliment.”

