Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem
Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20’s debut visit to Tel Aviv.
Aviva Investors Announces Winners of Its Sustainability Media Awards
Aviva investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc (‘Aviva’), has announced the winners of its second annual Sustainability Media Awards, which seek to recognise excellence in reporting on sustainability-linked topics across the UK media. The awards, created by Aviva Investors and now in their second year,...
EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
How has Regulatory Scrutiny Evolved? – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.
Bottomline Technologies’ Zhenya Winter is a JACK OF ALL TRADES
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Zhenya Winter, the Head of Global Marketing – Financial Messaging at Bottomline Technologies, about the interconnected world of payments and why being a jack of all trades, is essential for marketing in fintech. Working in B2B is about relationship building, and for Winter, strong networks with your peers provides a prosperous foundation for trust and diversity in the industry.
MAS, Bank of Ghana and Development Bank Ghana to develop an Integrated Financial Ecosystem to Support Growth of Asia-Africa SME Trade Corridor
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Bank of Ghana (BOG) and Development Bank Ghana (DBG) [1] today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop the Ghana Integrated Financial Ecosystem (GIFE). The GIFE aims to enhance financial capabilities and access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana and generate greater opportunities for trade and financial services cooperation between Singapore and Ghana. Over time, it is envisaged that the integrated financial ecosystem model can serve the Asia-Africa SME trade corridor more broadly.
FCA Ramps Up Intervention on Rogue Financial Promotions
Data published today shows that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) intervened to amend or withdraw 4,151 financial promotions between July and September, the highest since it started publishing the data. Retail lending, investments and banking are the sectors with the highest rate of amends to or withdrawal of adverts and...
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
African Development Bank Satisfied With Portfolio Implementation Progress at Mid-term of Country Strategy Paper
Meeting on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) approved the mid-term report of the implementation of the Bank’s 2020-2024 Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Eswatini and the 2022 country portfolio performance. The review assessed the extent to which the objectives...
Zellar secures £600,000 investment deal from The Co-operative Bank
Zellar, the sustainability score for every business, has received a £600,000 investment from The Co-operative Bank. The deal follows the successful roll-out of an initiative launched earlier this year, in which The Co-operative Bank pledged to provide lifetime subsidised access to Zellar for all of its UK-based SME customers. The Co-operative Bank’s investment is in return for a two percent share of Zellar, based on a £33m market valuation.
