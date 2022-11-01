Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters, Walker Independence Fail to Get Back Orders at The CW as Network Eyes More Cancellations
As the future of The CW remains in question, the network gave some bad news to its two freshman dramas this week. Deadline reports that The Winchesters and Walker Independence will not be receiving backorders. The decision is a shocker because a series tethered to two of the network's biggest...
Gizmodo
Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke
As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
IGN
DC's Stargirl Cancelled After 3 Seasons
DC's Stargirl has been cancelled and will end with its current third season, which is scheduled to air its finale on December 7. According to Deadline, the team behind DC's Stargirl had an early heads-up that the series would not continue beyond its third season, so they could wrap up the story in the script room. The remaining episodes of Stargirl will continue to air on Wednesdays through December 7, with creator Geoff Johns promising "complete creative closure" at the end.
Stranger Things is coming to cinemas – for one day only
Stranger Things season 4's bumper-length episodes are coming to theaters
ComicBook
Blade Runner 2039 #1 First Look Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)
Return to the world of Blade Runner with Blade Runner 2039 #1, a new entry in the series debuting in December from Titan Comics. Blade Runner 2039 is a 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. The new series is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Now, fans can get a special look at the debut issue.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Warner Bros Is Launching an NFT Experience for Game of Thrones
Warner Bros. Pictures, the entertainment studio behind the drama television series Game of Thrones, has revealed plans to introduce a new NFT collection, marking the company’s latest push into the web3. The American film and entertainment corporation announced its intention to release an NFT collection titled “Game of Thrones:...
Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Will Be ‘More Experimental’ and Inspired by TikTok, Says Producer Joe Russo
In this week’s cover story for Variety, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo are clear that their dedication to their own independent studio, AGBO, means the directors of “Avengers: Endgame” don’t expect to make another movie with Marvel Studios any time soon. “We won’t be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade,” Joe Russo says. The Russos have, however, already returned to Marvel’s parent company, Disney. Through AGBO, they’re producing a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1997 animated feature “Hercules,” with Guy Ritchie — who helmed the 2019 live-action remake of “Aladdin” — set to direct. “We have an amazing...
back2stonewall.com
DC Comics Puts HBO’s Green Lantern Back in the Closet
Back in late 2020 we reported that HBO Max’s reboot series of the Green Lantern will feature the first Green Lantern character, Alan Scott – and, like in the Earth-2 comics, the character will be openly gay. But now it looks like DC is pushing Alan Scott back into the closet and out of the series and will now will instead be about John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes.
Nexstar Lays Off At Least 30 CW Employees (EXCLUSIVE)
Nexstar laid off between 30-40 staffers at the CW network Tuesday, marking the first sweeping staffing overhaul at the “Walker” broadcaster since it changed ownership, according to a source familiar with the situation. Among those cuts were Paul Hewitt, the longtime CW comms chief, who has been replaced by Beth Feldman. Additionally, multiple execs in distribution, strategy and affiliate relations were let go, with Google vet Rebekah Dopp taking over those departments. Nexstar is wasting little time revamping The CW, a plan that began with the replacement of longtime CW president Mark Pedowitz being ousted upon the close of Paramount Global and...
Comments / 0