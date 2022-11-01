Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 12. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
readthereporter.com
Turning Christmas up to 11
Unexpected. That’s the title of Marie Osmond’s newest album and is also a good way to summarize the directions The Reporter’s interview with her took. The only Indiana date for “Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas Tour” will be Dec. 10 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
hiseye.org
Our beloved substitute teachers: Life before WHS
Have you ever wondered about the lives of substitute teachers prior to working at WHS? We’re here to report to you on the exciting backgrounds of two familiar faces:. Substitute Teacher Jim McDonald, father of English and Journalism Teacher Shawn McDonald, has worked for Westfield Public Schools since 2019. He became a substitute teacher to be around his daughter and because he loves interacting with high schoolers. “My favorite grades to teach are high schoolers,” he said. “They’re more like human beings… middle schoolers can’t sit still. I don’t like being a disciplinarian. I would rather be able to communicate with the kids than yell at them.”
WRBI Radio
Jared Michael Lee-36 of Greensburg
Jared Michael Lee, 36, of Greensburg, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on January 7, 1986. in Seymour, Indiana the son of John Richard “Rick” Lee and Dana Marie (DeHart) Berg. He had resided in Greensburg, North Vernon and Bloomington. Jared had a big heart and was loved by many. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed listening to music, cars and dirt biking. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dana and Christopher Berg of Bloomington; his father, Rick Lee of Westport; daughters, Jada Lee, Ashton Lee, Ava Lee and Lydia Lee; son, Layne Lee; sister, Kirsten Lee of Bloomington; grandparents, Jack and Ann Williams of Hayden and Betty Lee of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Lee; aunts, Regina Maschino and Natalie Hulse; uncle, Rob Lee and a cousin, Chase Clark. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. According to his wishes, Jared will be cremated following the service.
thehoosiernetwork.com
Takeaways from Indiana's 86-43 win in Kentucky Wesleyan exhibition
The Indiana Hoosiers defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 in their first exhibition game of the season on Friday night. It provided a first look at the seven new additions to the team, as well as a front row seat to the highlight-worthy plays that the likes of Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger can make this season. While the stakes were low, here are a few takeaways from the matchup:
Arrest made in case of Indiana University student fatally shot while visiting NYC
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20. Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when […]
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
bdspotlight.com
What has happened to Halloween?
Maybe it was just me, or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but Halloween feels so different now. Growing up, Halloween was never a super important holiday in my family. We celebrated it, and we would dress up, but it wasn’t anything where we would spend days of preparation or hundreds of dollars getting ready.
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.
Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic […]
