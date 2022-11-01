ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Rushcreek Drive near Northborough. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Election Results for Galveston County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Galveston County. You can find more information about the Galveston County...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Debra from Conroe just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Each week, Derrick and Courtney dress up in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But today, our guest host Courtney Zubowski spun the wheel for Debra from Conroe! She is not just a Nonna, but she is also a great-nana! Her grandson is the littlest Astros fan, and his first words besides “dada” are “Go Astros!”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Severe weather threat tonight

We’re tracking a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight and into the early morning hours Saturday. The main line arrives at 9:00 p.m. in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11:00 p.m. and along our coast at 1:00 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts

You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts. The...
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX

