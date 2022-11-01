Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway
HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Rushcreek Drive near Northborough. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators have...
Click2Houston.com
Chambers County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Chambers County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Chambers County. You can find more information about the Chambers County...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
Click2Houston.com
1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
Click2Houston.com
Astros victory parade: City of Houston unveils details on 2022 World Series championship parade in honor of team
HOUSTON – City of Houston officials announced details of the Houston Astros victory parade happening Monday. During a news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the victory parade will begin at noon. The parade will span between 1.7 to 3 miles, double the length compared to last year, according to...
Click2Houston.com
CLOSURES: Houston-area schools, universities cancel classes on Monday, Nov. 7 for Astros World Series victory parade
HOUSTON – Several Houston-area school districts have announced they will cancel classes on Monday after the Houston Astros secured a World Series victory on Saturday night. Houston Independent School District announced on Sunday that all district offices will be closed and classes will not be held on Monday, Nov. 7.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Click2Houston.com
Railroad worker dies after explosion caused by fuel at tracks near Old Town Spring, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A railroad worker died at the hospital after an explosion caused by fuel at a railroad track near Old Town Spring Saturday morning, authorities said. According to officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Spring Fire Department, it happened in the 26500 block of Hardy Street at around 9 a.m.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Click2Houston.com
Election Results for Galveston County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Galveston County. You can find more information about the Galveston County...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Debra from Conroe just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Each week, Derrick and Courtney dress up in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But today, our guest host Courtney Zubowski spun the wheel for Debra from Conroe! She is not just a Nonna, but she is also a great-nana! Her grandson is the littlest Astros fan, and his first words besides “dada” are “Go Astros!”
Click2Houston.com
Fans flood downtown Houston after Astros WORLD SERIES WIN 🥳🎉
HOUSTON – Want to feel like you’re downtown without the hassle of leaving home?. Go ahead and watch the action LIVE in the video player above.
Click2Houston.com
Severe weather threat tonight
We’re tracking a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight and into the early morning hours Saturday. The main line arrives at 9:00 p.m. in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11:00 p.m. and along our coast at 1:00 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts. The...
Click2Houston.com
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
Click2Houston.com
Man struck in the head by possible celebratory gunfire while watching Astros game outside SE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A man is expected to survive after he was struck by a stray bullet possibly stemmed from celebratory gunfire Saturday evening, police said. Houston Police Lt. I. Izaguirre said the man was with his family watching the Astros game on TV at a home in the 9300 block of East Avenue O in southeast Houston around 10 p.m.
HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
