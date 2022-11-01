Read full article on original website
Related
Astronomers find the closest black hole to Earth yet
Scientists have found the closest black hole to Earth yet. Why it matters: The black hole is located about 1,600 light-years away, and could help scientists learn more about the formation and evolution of these extreme objects. Scientists estimate there are 100 million black holes in the Milky Way that...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0