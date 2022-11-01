Read full article on original website
KVOE
Companies serving Lyon, Coffey counties receiving millions of dollars to expand broadband access
Broadband Internet access is expanding across parts of the KVOE listening area, thanks to an announcement from the state Friday. The Office of Kansas Governor says almost $17 million is to be split among various projects as part of the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. S&A Telephone is...
KVOE
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
KVOE
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
KVOE
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
No felony charges filed following ‘alleged misconduct’ in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – No felony charges will be filed against any member of the Emporia Football team months after allegations of misconduct. Lyon County attorney Marc Goodman said after a complete review of the facts, there was no evidence for filing felony charges. Goodman told KSNT 27 News he can not release any information about […]
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KVOE
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging reports no increase in service requests as result of recent financial hardships at Emporia Senior Center
The recent hardships of the Emporia Senior Center has not resulted in any increase in service requests to similar agencies, at least in the short term. According to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Deputy Director Kelsey Pfannenstiel, the agency is in the midst of its “busy season.”
KVOE
Sedgwick man charged with drug distribution after Osage County traffic stop
A Sedgwick man arrested this week on suspicion of drug distribution has now been charged in Osage County District Court. 54-year-old Roy Scott faces single counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possessing cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia and paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance.
KVOE
Phi Delta Theta Pole Sit sets event fundraising record for SOS
Emporia State’s Phi Delta Theta chapter is quite pleased with its recent Pole Sit fundraiser, and with good reason. The Homecoming Week fundraiser brought in over $5,400, and that’s before a $2,000 match from the Emporia Masonic Lodge to set an event record. Chapter President Jayden Humphrey says the total — and the event’s longevity — are both testaments to the community’s support.
KVOE
Big attendance from the community at the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed post-COVID-19
Back to normal and with a new pancake sale format, the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed had a great turnout Saturday morning. The low temperatures did not stop members of the community to go and enjoy the new format ECS implement this year of all-you-can-eat-pancakes for $5 additionally to participate in a silent auction of over 100 items.
Emporia gazette.com
Small risk for severe storms from potentially big rain
The chances for severe weather in Emporia increased Thursday morning, but not much. The Storm Prediction Center widened the area with a level-one “marginal” risk Thursday evening to include practically all of Lyon County. The same risk continues for Friday morning.
KVOE
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
KVOE
Emporia State men 8th, women 10th at MIAA Cross Country meet
The Emporia State men finished in 8th place and the women finished in 10th place at the MIAA Cross Country meet Saturday. The men were led by Jamie Diaz who finished in 31st place. The women were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 29th place. Pittsburg State won the...
