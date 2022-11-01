ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVOE

CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations

CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC

Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

No felony charges filed following ‘alleged misconduct’ in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – No felony charges will be filed against any member of the Emporia Football team months after allegations of misconduct. Lyon County attorney Marc Goodman said after a complete review of the facts, there was no evidence for filing felony charges. Goodman told KSNT 27 News he can not release any information about […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks

Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Sedgwick man charged with drug distribution after Osage County traffic stop

A Sedgwick man arrested this week on suspicion of drug distribution has now been charged in Osage County District Court. 54-year-old Roy Scott faces single counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possessing cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia and paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Phi Delta Theta Pole Sit sets event fundraising record for SOS

Emporia State’s Phi Delta Theta chapter is quite pleased with its recent Pole Sit fundraiser, and with good reason. The Homecoming Week fundraiser brought in over $5,400, and that’s before a $2,000 match from the Emporia Masonic Lodge to set an event record. Chapter President Jayden Humphrey says the total — and the event’s longevity — are both testaments to the community’s support.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Big attendance from the community at the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed post-COVID-19

Back to normal and with a new pancake sale format, the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed had a great turnout Saturday morning. The low temperatures did not stop members of the community to go and enjoy the new format ECS implement this year of all-you-can-eat-pancakes for $5 additionally to participate in a silent auction of over 100 items.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Small risk for severe storms from potentially big rain

The chances for severe weather in Emporia increased Thursday morning, but not much. The Storm Prediction Center widened the area with a level-one “marginal” risk Thursday evening to include practically all of Lyon County. The same risk continues for Friday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported

Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State men 8th, women 10th at MIAA Cross Country meet

The Emporia State men finished in 8th place and the women finished in 10th place at the MIAA Cross Country meet Saturday. The men were led by Jamie Diaz who finished in 31st place. The women were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 29th place. Pittsburg State won the...
EMPORIA, KS

