Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of W. Bryan Lewis to Board of Directors

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announces the appointment of W. Bryan Lewis to the Essential board of directors. Lewis will serve as a member of the following board committees: audit and risk mitigation and investment policy.

Lewis is the vice president and chief investment officer for the United States Steel Corporation, where he is responsible for the company’s global investments for both the defined contribution and defined benefit plans, as well as other related programs. Since joining, investment returns and funded status of the defined benefit plans have increased, while investment risk and operational expenses have been significantly reduced for beneficiaries and participants.

In addition to his professional career, Lewis has been dedicated to increasing the financial literacy and leadership presence in underrepresented populations, serving on several nonprofit boards including the John Rex Endowment, AIF/National Institute of Public Finance, The Robert Toigo Foundation, the University of Miami Alumni Association, and the Financial Accounting Foundation.

“Bryan’s extensive background in leading multibillion-dollar investments and public pensions is invaluable to the future growth of Essential Utilities,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Franklin. “Moreover, his passion for racial equity is deeply aligned with our ongoing commitment to increase diversity at all levels of the organization.”

Prior to his appointment at U.S. Steel, Lewis managed a $30 billion pension fund for the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS), and previously served as the executive director of the $20 billion Illinois State Universities Retirement System. He holds an MBA from the University of Miami and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland College Park.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

