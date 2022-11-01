Read full article on original website
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Murder Suspects From The Virgin Islands
POLL COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands on Thursday. Deputies, supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a residence at 107 Arizona Avenue in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera, and his
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Charges Two Grand Theft Plus Additional Charges
What’s worse than driving around DeSoto County on a stolen motorcycle?. *Fleeing from law enforcement on a stolen motorcycle in DeSoto County, while wearing shorts, with an easily identifiable leg tattoo!!. Yesterday evening, our Criminal Investigative Division/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 1213 NE Sugar Babe Road, where...
Osceola Sheriff's Office arrests 7 in Halloween operation
Those visiting people's houses on Monday night — Halloween — weren't only interested in getting candy. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Florida Department of Corrections State Probation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and St. Cloud Police Department conducted Operation Safe Night on Monday.
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022
Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus sent 5 students to the hospital
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner truck driver was arrested for causing a school bus crash that sent five students to the hospital in March, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say the crash happened when 35-year-old Frederick Campbell was driving behind a school bus carrying...
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
$5K reward offered for information that leads to finding Lake Wales woman missing for 32 years
LAKE WALES, Fla. — What happened to Debbie Williams? She disappeared nearly 33 years ago and was reported missing by a family member. But Lake Wales police detectives said they have had very little to go on over the past three decades. Now, in an effort to find Williams, a renewed call for information — and a $5,000 reward — has been issued.
I-75 South reopens after deadly crash, car hauler fire
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
1 dead after 4-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75
One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton
Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
#PCSO is looking for #VibesAndAmbition. More specifically, this pair who stole from a Lakeland convenience store. Know them? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Deputies identify man shot, killed near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed near an Orange County shopping plaza on Wednesday. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue making it the second shooting in the area this week. The shooting left one man dead and another hurt. Deputies identified the man who was killed as Eminem Isaac, 22.
