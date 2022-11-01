ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Osceola Sheriff's Office arrests 7 in Halloween operation

Those visiting people's houses on Monday night — Halloween — weren't only interested in getting candy. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Florida Department of Corrections State Probation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and St. Cloud Police Department conducted Operation Safe Night on Monday.
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Do you know them?

#PCSO is looking for #VibesAndAmbition. More specifically, this pair who stole from a Lakeland convenience store. Know them? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
LAKELAND, FL
1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

