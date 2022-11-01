ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ABC Action News

Enjoy family fun at the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

DOVER, Fla. — The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair is back and better than ever!. Enjoy 11 days of family fun at the fair with delicious food, arena entertainment, exciting thrill rides, family-friendly events, youth competitions, and carnival games. Eat your heart out with delicious funnel cakes, fresh corn on...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability

TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Halloween carnival held at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience. The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially Opens

New Tampa Performing Arts CenterHillsborough County Government. Hillsborough County and community residents recently gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Tampa Performing Arts Center. It's a 20,000-square-foot cultural facility at 8551 Hunters Village Road. The New Tampa Performing Arts Center expected to host plays, concerts, cultural events, and more early next year. It will be a great local venue supporting local acts and free events for the public to enjoy.
TAMPA, FL
Radio Ink

Morrison Comes Home to Tampa

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

New coffee shop brings a taste of South Florida to Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL — A fresh cup of coffee can be a wonderful thing, so why not treat yourself to an experience that your taste buds will thank you for?. Macondo Coffee Roasters recently opened its doors at The Grove in Wesley Chapel, bringing a variety of coffees, cold brews, tea infusions, and meals, which makes any time the perfect time to grab a cup of coffee.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon

BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

