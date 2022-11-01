Read full article on original website
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
ABC Action News
Enjoy family fun at the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
DOVER, Fla. — The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair is back and better than ever!. Enjoy 11 days of family fun at the fair with delicious food, arena entertainment, exciting thrill rides, family-friendly events, youth competitions, and carnival games. Eat your heart out with delicious funnel cakes, fresh corn on...
Sweets Swap: Bring extra Halloween candy to Clearwater rec centers for troops overseas
Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. service members overseas.
suncoastnews.com
Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability
TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
City Of Pinellas Park Hosts Its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off And Rodeo
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The City of Pinellas Park is hosting its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off and Rodeo at England Brothers Park on November 5th, 2022. This is a free event and will open at 12:00 pm. The day’s events include a BBQ Cook-Off
Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
Halloween carnival held at Armature Works
TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience. The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially Opens
New Tampa Performing Arts CenterHillsborough County Government. Hillsborough County and community residents recently gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Tampa Performing Arts Center. It's a 20,000-square-foot cultural facility at 8551 Hunters Village Road. The New Tampa Performing Arts Center expected to host plays, concerts, cultural events, and more early next year. It will be a great local venue supporting local acts and free events for the public to enjoy.
Radio Ink
Morrison Comes Home to Tampa
IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
Pasco County Next Free Food Distribution November 17
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
tampabeacon.com
New coffee shop brings a taste of South Florida to Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL — A fresh cup of coffee can be a wonderful thing, so why not treat yourself to an experience that your taste buds will thank you for?. Macondo Coffee Roasters recently opened its doors at The Grove in Wesley Chapel, bringing a variety of coffees, cold brews, tea infusions, and meals, which makes any time the perfect time to grab a cup of coffee.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
Local woman turns family's heartbreaking legacy into a chance to help others
Jacqueline Ambrose's father, mother, and sister all passed away from cancer, and now she is using that heartbreak to help others going through treatment.
fox13news.com
Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon
BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
