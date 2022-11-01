ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Live Video of Mayor & Commission Regular Session Online & on ACTV

Athens, Georgia
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rA7O_0iuPJYw900

Video of the Mayor & Commission Regular Session on November 1, 2022 will be available live on YouTube (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180.

The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online on YouTube and www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 PM on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv.

Meeting agendas for meetings are available at www.accgov.com/agendas.

Watch all Mayor and Commissions meetings live and on demand at youtube.com/accgov.

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

No, Meta has not announced plans to start charging people for Facebook accounts

In late October, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, reported their quarterly earnings and said they were experiencing a decline in revenue and profit, amid a slump in advertising dollars. The company’s struggles led headlines, and users on the website began to claim Facebook would soon charge a fee to use its services.
News Breaking LIVE

Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature

"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
Gizmodo

Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
Engadget

Patreon finally adds native video to its membership platform

Patreon has launched a native video hosting service and is giving Pro and Premium creators early access to the feature, so they no longer have to use YouTube to share video content with their fans. The company first revealed that it was working on a video hosting platform and player of its own last year. Now, Patreon has started rolling it out to more users after a period of beta testing. Company CPO Julian Gutman told TechCrunch that Patreon has seen creators "use it quite successfully to grow their memberships" during the beta and that it's "really excited to scale it out."
TechCrunch

Twitter to end ad-free news articles as part of its revamp of the Twitter Blue subscription

9to5Mac, which was one of the partners in the program, confirmed to TechCrunch it was sent an email that went out to all publishers on October 31 notifying them that the Twitter Blue partnership was ending. The program allowed paid users to see ad-free articles on participating publications, and the social network would pay publishers an equivalent amount of ad revenue earned from one view. It had more than 350 publishers on board, including the likes of The Washington Post, LA Times, Reuters and The Atlantic.
Vice

Watching Facebook Burn

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. For almost two decades, Facebook has dominated headlines and the lives of its users. It’s been blamed for genocides, pointed to as a vector of disinformation, and depressed you as you scrolled past high school acquaintances that seem to be doing so much better than you.
TechRadar

Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online

Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Facebook: New changes could lock you out of your account

Social media platform, Facebook has introduced some changes that you need to be aware of lest you get locked out of your account. The company is no longer going to support the emergency feature that made it possible for designated friends and family to help you log back in if you lost access to your account for whatever reason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy