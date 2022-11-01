Read full article on original website
WRAL
Spooky home from 'Stranger Things' Season 4 for sale in Georgia
The Victorian-style home that belonged to the Creel family in Season 4 of Netlfix's "Stranger Things" is for sale in Georgia. According to the Zillow listing, the home at 906 East 2nd Ave. SW is near downtown Rome, Ga. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home was built in 1882 and, at 6,000 sq. ft., is listed for $1,500,000.
Famous 'Vecna' home from 'Stranger Things 4' for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — The house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things 4" as Vecna's lair has been listed for sale by Toles Temple, & Wright Real Estate in Rome, Georgia. Buyers that didn't get a shot at buying the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers can get a shot at the "Creel House" for $1.5 million.
fox5atlanta.com
Longtime Georgia educator Ms. Dot honored with special day
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County School is honoring a woman who has changed the lives of children for over six decades. Ms. Dot Fraiser has been serving Bartow County students and staff for 64 years. Her titles have included teacher, assistant principal, principal, and executive director of the Bartow Education Foundation.
Bartow County celebrates ‘Ms. Dot Day’ for educator of more than 60 years
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One school system is rolling out the red carpet for one of its own. As Bartow County recognizes outstanding teachers, it’s honoring a woman who has dedicated her life to students for more than six decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
'Stranger Things' Creel House Goes Up for Sale
The ominous home of Stranger Things villain, Vecna, is officially on the market—and not just in the Upside Down. The real-life Georgia home where much of Season 4's sinister storyline takes place is now up for sale with a $1.5 million list price. Located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., the Victorian-style home was built in 1882 and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
allongeorgia.com
Chivalry, Romance, and a Rollicking Good Time Is Expected At The Summerville Renaissance Festival
Royalty, fairies, pirates, and more will be found in J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park during the seventh annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival, scheduled for November 5. Festivities will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with an official welcome from “Queen Anne Boleyn”. Merriment will continue throughout the day through 5:00 p.m. This free community event will be held rain or shine.
georgiatrend.com
Dalton | Whitfield County: Championing Diversity
With world-class medical facilities, competition-level recreation venues, a top performing state college and a growing number of industries, Whitfield County is embracing change and diversification. County Administrator Robert Sivick is a relative newcomer to Whitfield County and says diversifying the local economy is at the top of his to-do list.
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North Georgia
When off the interstate routes and traveling through small towns, we're often delighted by amazing stops and shops along these backroads and byways. And such was the case as we drove through Fairmount, GA, population 720 according to the 2020 US Census.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
S.C. firm acquires first 55-plus community with Dallas purchase
South Carolina landlord Blaze Capital Partners purchased the 149-unit Hardy Springs active-adult community in Dallas, marking the firm’s first acquisition in the 55-plus sector. The purchase brings Blaze’s Georgia portfolio to six properties with more than 860 residences. “The market for active adult housing has grown significantly over...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
‘A time for prayer and support’ set to remember victims of Chattooga wreck
Chattooga Schools were closed Mondays but counselors will be on campus Tuesday morning to assist those in need.
eastcobbnews.com
Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M
A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
weisradio.com
Families Attend Hospice Service to Remember Loved Ones
ROME, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 – For the first time since 2019, Heyman Hospice Care on Tuesday night held an in-person memorial service to remember patients and family members served by the organization. A small crowd gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome to remember loved ones who...
eastcobbnews.com
4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders
Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
