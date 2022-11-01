To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Alice Delahunt, who led digital strategies at fashion brands including Burberry and Ralph Lauren, is going all-in on digital fashion with the launch of her own company. Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is a blockchain-enabled platform that aims to bridge the gap between emerging digital fashion talent, the mainstream fashion industry and consumers. Just as social media gave rise to a new class of independent Web2 talent, Syky hopes to do the same for Web3.

4 HOURS AGO