Digiday
Teads, Edelman, VICE Media Group and Imagination are among this year’s Digiday Awards finalists
Innovation and inclusivity emerged as significant themes in this year’s Digiday Awards shortlist. With a cookieless environment on the horizon, companies are experimenting with new ways to interact with their customers as well as serve communities often left behind. Teads received a nomination for Most Innovative Technology Platform. The...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Charter and Comcast Add Xumo Brand Name to New Streaming Venture
The cable giants are taking the name from their FAST service and expanding it to a new streaming offering and branded devices. Charter Communications and Comcast Corporation are expanding the Xumo brand name. The two cable giants will name their joint streaming offering Xumo, taking the name from the free,...
Amazon Fashion and Snap Launch Virtual Try-on Feature for the Masses
In a virtual try-on (VTO) partnership where scale meets scale, Amazon Fashion and Snapchat have agreed to connect products with people via a new digital fitting agreement aimed at moving merchandise and reducing returns. Starting with eyewear, the new pairing of Snap’s AR Lens filter with Amazon’s massive inventory of...
Bath & Body Works Names Unilever Vet Gina Boswell CEO
Bath & Body Works has found its new CEO in Gina Boswell, a 30-year veteran of the beauty and personal care industry. The company announced her appointment in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 2), saying she would take the job beginning Dec. 1. She will replace interim CEO Sarah Nash.
voguebusiness.com
Ralph Lauren’s former digital chief launches Web3 fashion platform
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Alice Delahunt, who led digital strategies at fashion brands including Burberry and Ralph Lauren, is going all-in on digital fashion with the launch of her own company. Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is a blockchain-enabled platform that aims to bridge the gap between emerging digital fashion talent, the mainstream fashion industry and consumers. Just as social media gave rise to a new class of independent Web2 talent, Syky hopes to do the same for Web3.
TechCrunch
Dropit picks up $25M to digitize brick-and-mortar stores and unify inventories
Founded in 2014, London-based Dropit counts retail brands including L’Occitane, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Estee Lauder as customers, in addition to shopping malls. At its core, Dropit is all about enabling brands to sell their in-store inventory online, essentially converting brick-and-mortar outlets into something akin to a local distribution hub — customers buy their goods digitally, with Dropit’s “smart sourcing” technology finding the nearest physical location to the customer that the goods are located, and dispatching accordingly.
Business Insider
Amazon pauses corporate hiring, citing 'unusual macro-economic environment'
Amazon is the latest big tech company to announce a hiring freeze, telling employees it will last a few months.
salestechstar.com
Par Technology’s Punchh Launches Innovative Subscription Solution for Restaurants and Convenience Stores
Leading loyalty software adds recurring payment feature to suite of restaurant technology solutions. ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and builder of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, announced that its industry-leading loyalty software Punchh is now offering enterprise restaurants and c-store brands a way to launch and manage a subscription program.
Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me to Expand Digital Offerings
Victoria’s Secret has acquired digitally-native intimates brand Adore Me, a move designed to help the lingerie and beauty products retailer as it looks to expand its audience online and off. The purchase includes a $400 million upfront cash payment and further cash consideration based in part on growth targets,...
supplychain247.com
Self-serve drives 7-in-10 shoppers’ improved satisfaction with retail associates
Zebra Technologies Corporation, whose offerings include mobile devices, robotics, imaging, locating systems, and fulfillment solutions, recently released the findings of its 15th Annual Global Shopper Study which confirms shoppers are returning to shop in stores in similar numbers seen prior to the pandemic. They have also embraced self-serve habits as they increasingly use “do-it-yourself” (DIY) technology in stores, allowing more associates more time on the floor to help shoppers, Zebra explained.
mytotalretail.com
The Future of Card-Linked Shopping Offers and the Huge Potential of SKU-Level Data
Card-linked offers (CLOs) continue to grow in popularity with consumers. They’re especially popular with younger, more digital consumers. In fact, 75 percent of Gen Zers are likely to revisit businesses that offer cash back using CLOs. But too often CLOs don’t offer discounts on items that card holders actually...
