These are some highlights from the News Journal on November 3, 1975:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller stepped aside today as President Ford’s 1976 running mate, saying he does not want to be considered for the Republican ticket next year.” The move could “undercut the planned presidential challenge of former California Gov. Ronald Reagan”, a conservative who had “gained early support among Republicans who still see Rockefeller as the symbol of GOP liberalism.”

