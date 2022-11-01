Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
John Carroll wins 5th straight OAC title
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday night in the Ohio Athletic Conference championship match as John Carroll University earned a 4-1 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers at Don Shula Stadium. The four goals tied the...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington 4th, 5th to play for WOJFC titles Sunday
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program will have two teams playing for Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Nov. 6. The undefeated 10-0 fifth grade team will play the undefeated 10-0 Springfield Elite at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springfield High School. The 9-1 Wilmington fourth grade team will play...
wnewsj.com
Muskies spoil Quakers Senior Day with 27-13 win
WILMINGTON, Ohio – Muskingum University scored touchdowns on its first three drives and spoiled the Wilmington College football team’s Senior Day with a 27-13 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Townsend Field Saturday afternoon. Wilmington outgained Muskingum 390-357 and ran 81 plays compared to 58 for the Muskies. The...
wnewsj.com
Spartans overwhelm Wildcats in 49-16 playoff win
GERMANTOWN — Valley View backed its No. 1 seeding with an impressive 49-16 win over Blanchester Friday night in a Division V Region 20 second round playoff game at Niswonger Field. The Spartans (11-1) advance to the regional semifinals against 11-1 Madeira Friday night. Blanchester is 8-4 and sees...
wnewsj.com
Ground and pound and pound some more; CM wins 56-42
URBANA — Visiting Clinton-Massie rolled up 625 yards rushing to hold off Urbana, 56-42, in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs Friday night. The Falcons (7-5 on the year) will face unbeaten Wyoming 7 p.m. Saturday night in the regional semifinal game at a location to be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.
wnewsj.com
Free faculty concert to open Wilmington College Chamber Music Series at Murphy
WILMINGTON — A concert featuring members of the WC faculty and a special guest from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will inaugurate the 2022-23 Wilmington College Chamber Music Series Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington. The College’s Music Department is partnering with...
wnewsj.com
Throwback (FRIDAY): Facing up to pies
These are some highlights from the News Journal on November 3, 1975:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller stepped aside today as President Ford’s 1976 running mate, saying he does not want to be considered for the Republican ticket next year.” The move could “undercut the planned presidential challenge of former California Gov. Ronald Reagan”, a conservative who had “gained early support among Republicans who still see Rockefeller as the symbol of GOP liberalism.”
wnewsj.com
New Vienna Elementary’s NOVA STAR students
New Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar. Third grader Sadie Kearns; not pictured is Rylie Elliott. Fourth graders Rowan Prater...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
Still time to cast early votes
Early voting is in its final days ahead of the general election on Tuesday. The last day for early voting is Monday. Those interested in casting their ballots early have a few more opportunities to do so. Early voting at the Clinton County Board of Elections office, located at 1111...
