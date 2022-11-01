ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

For Congress: Nicole Malliotakis | Our opinion

There was a time when Staten Islanders cared little about what their congressional representative in Washington was doing on the national or world stage. Focus was more on the presidential level. We cared about JFK and Cuba. We cared about LBJ, then Nixon, and Vietnam. We cared when Ronald Reagan ordered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” We cared when Bush 41 told us to read his lips: “No New taxes.” We cared about Bush 43 in the aftermath of September 11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

2022 NYC Marathon photos: 50,000 take on the streets of the 5 boroughs

SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Thanksgiving 2022: As food costs continue to rise, will there also be a turkey shortage this year?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thanksgiving is just weeks away, but there already might not be enough turkeys to go around, according to a recent report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning families that turkeys may cost more this Thanksgiving due to a nationwide turkey shortage. An avian flu outbreak led to the death or culling of about 6 million turkeys, roughly 14% of the U.S. turkey population, Syracuse.com reported.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY’s ‘last resort’ rope rescue saves victim during Manhattan fire that injured 38 people

MANHATTAN — On Saturday, as a fire tore through a Manhattan building, FDNY firefighters made a daring life-saving, last-resort rope rescue. About 24 hours after saving numerous victims impacted by the blaze at 429 East 52nd St., the city Fire Department, via Facebook, explained how their “herculean team effort” proved successful.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Veterans to commemorate 104th anniversary of the end to World War I

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Ocean View cemetery will take place this Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The World War I monument in the cemetery has been the site of the solemn ceremony since 1919. The commemoration was originally sponsored by a group of WWI veterans known as the Staten Island Barracks. The observance traditionally is held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month at Ocean View Cemetery.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy