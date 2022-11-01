Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney WorldStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A StabbingStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"Kim JosephNew York City, NY
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
Related
NYC Public Advocate, local organizations remind Staten Islanders to flip the ballot and vote
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With early voting well underway and election day just around the corner, Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, along with other organizations, were at the St. George Ferry Terminal Thursday. Residents were reminded of important proposals on the ballot this year and were encouraged to “flip...
For Congress: Nicole Malliotakis | Our opinion
There was a time when Staten Islanders cared little about what their congressional representative in Washington was doing on the national or world stage. Focus was more on the presidential level. We cared about JFK and Cuba. We cared about LBJ, then Nixon, and Vietnam. We cared when Ronald Reagan ordered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” We cared when Bush 41 told us to read his lips: “No New taxes.” We cared about Bush 43 in the aftermath of September 11.
Here’s what is different in Malliotakis, Rose congressional rematch
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Max Rose are gearing up for their second battle for New York’s 11th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both Rose and Malliotakis can proudly say they have won the seat before, but can they do it...
‘A woman of vision’: Dorothy Day commemorated at commissioning of new Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s foremost religious icons had her name etched into New York City history on Friday, as dozens gathered in St. George for the commissioning of the Dorothy Day, the new Staten Island Ferry vessel named after the renowned Staten Island journalist and social activist.
‘We want action’: Staten Island Pride Center asks mayor to stand with them on day of St. Patrick’s Parade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On a recent visit to the Pride Center of Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams was invited to attend the 2023 annual Rainbow Run, an event held each year on the morning of Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Parade due to LGBTQ+ groups exclusion from the annual celebration of Irish heritage.
‘Staten Island! The Musical,’ an original comedy, sets sail in Manhattan and New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After “Staten Island! The Musical,” made its debut to a sold-out crowd at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade during summer 2021, the show is now on the road. Set in New York City’s most bucolic borough, “Staten Island! The Musical” redefines what it...
2022 NYC Marathon photos: 50,000 take on the streets of the 5 boroughs
SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
Election 2022: Here are the candidates for Staten Island Civil Court judgeship
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Voters have two choices on Tuesday to elect a new Staten Island Civil Court judge: Republican Mary Kavanagh, who has served as a principal law clerk in State Supreme Court, and Democrat Matt Santamauro, an attorney with nearly 30 years experience practicing law. Here’s what we...
‘A cancer that is spreading’: Faith leaders tackling antisemitism during troubling time for Staten Island, nation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s Jewish community will not cower in the face of rising antisemitism, say faith leaders who call on Staten Islanders to stand together against hate in all forms, and “make this world brighter.”. “When will this hate end, I can’t tell you because...
Thanksgiving 2022: As food costs continue to rise, will there also be a turkey shortage this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thanksgiving is just weeks away, but there already might not be enough turkeys to go around, according to a recent report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning families that turkeys may cost more this Thanksgiving due to a nationwide turkey shortage. An avian flu outbreak led to the death or culling of about 6 million turkeys, roughly 14% of the U.S. turkey population, Syracuse.com reported.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
NYC Marathon 2022: Staten Island woman running to raise awareness about drug addiction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Megan Grunlund Wohltjen of Rosebank describes training for her third TCF New York City Marathon as a “bittersweet journey” that will peak with a run on Sunday in honor of her brother, Samuel Grunlund, who died at age 27 of a drug overdose.
A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
FDNY’s ‘last resort’ rope rescue saves victim during Manhattan fire that injured 38 people
MANHATTAN — On Saturday, as a fire tore through a Manhattan building, FDNY firefighters made a daring life-saving, last-resort rope rescue. About 24 hours after saving numerous victims impacted by the blaze at 429 East 52nd St., the city Fire Department, via Facebook, explained how their “herculean team effort” proved successful.
Stolen painting returned to historical Staten Island museum after 50 years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A previously stolen portrait has been returned to Historic Richmond Town after 50 years. The painting, a portrait of notable Staten Islander and original daughter of the American Revolution Ann Totten, had been stolen five decades ago. The portrait is poised to be on display in April 2023 at the property’s Historical Museum.
Veterans to commemorate 104th anniversary of the end to World War I
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Ocean View cemetery will take place this Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The World War I monument in the cemetery has been the site of the solemn ceremony since 1919. The commemoration was originally sponsored by a group of WWI veterans known as the Staten Island Barracks. The observance traditionally is held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month at Ocean View Cemetery.
‘She’s a leader’: Trump holds ‘tele-rally’ in support of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump held a so-called “tele-rally” on Saturday afternoon in support of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), who is running for re-election against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Dialing into a local phone number, listeners...
S.I. candidates receive last minute endorsements as Election Day nears
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Early voting has begun and Staten Island’s congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose, and assembly candidate Vincent Argenziano are still receiving endorsements from former and current Staten Island elected officials, unions and organizations. Both races will come to a head on Election...
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0