Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life
Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
dexerto.com
Kim Kardashian faces TikTok backlash for letting daughter wear Michael Jackson’s real hat
Kim Kardashian is under fire on TikTok after letting her daughter North wear Michael Jackson’s real hat for a Halloween party. The reality star posted and deleted videos where her 9-year-old daughter, North, wore the original hat Michael Jackson donned in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video. Kim...
Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022
Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles. Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDiddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With...
Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022
Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look. The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alicia Keys opens up about working with her closest friends on set and how she chooses to uplift herself and other women through style Alicia Keys' style is all about comfort and feeling good — and her latest collection with Athleta embodies that very mindset with an added spark of holiday joy. The 15-time Grammy winner collaborated with the lifestyle brand for the second time for her Holiday Collection, and she spoke with PEOPLE about working on the festive campaign. "I feel like...
Delish
At 53, Mariah Carey Has Seriously Chiseled Legs In A Little Minidress And Heels
Mariah Carey's legs are super sculpted, and she isn't afraid to let the world know. The 53-year-old singer hit the streets of New York City this week in a tiny little minidress and heels, and some photographers snapped pics of Mariah flaunting those very strong legs. Mariah doesn't love the...
realitytitbit.com
Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Hypebae
Veilance Unveils Women's FW22 Outerwear Collection
Owned by Arc’teryx, Veilance has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, just in time for cold temperatures. Grounded in a distinctly modern and elegant aesthetic, Veilance delivers coats and jackets designed to endure the elements, while merging function with form. Standouts include the Barbie pink Conduit Down Jacket. The puffer provides maximum warmth within its cropped silhouette. Oversized baffling and a mini-rep outer result in a textured feel. Storm Cuffs seal out drafts preventing the chilly winter air from creeping inside your jacket, whereas Down Composite Mapping™ creates synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas, keeping you complete covered.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Comments / 1