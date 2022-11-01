The Brenham Police Department is getting new equipment and gear, thanks to grants from the Office of the Governor. The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) approved resolutions authorizing the acceptance of over $100,000 in grants. The funding, which does not require a matching contribution from the city, will be used to purchase a handheld explosives and narcotics detector, armor plates, and a robot to search rooms, stairwells and other small spaces from a safe distance.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO