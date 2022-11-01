Read full article on original website
8TH ANNUAL HYMN AND BEER FEST THIS SUNDAY
Three area churches are inviting the public to have a good time as they present the 8th Annual Hymn & Beer Fest. The Hymn & Beer Fest is hosted by Greenvine Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg. It is scheduled to be held...
FAITH MISSION TO HOST CANDLELIT CHRISTMAS GALA THURSDAY
Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala is set for tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. for fellowship, a barbecue dinner and entertainment from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band. The gala serves as a celebration of the coming of...
FAITH MISSION CANDLELIT GALA A SUCCESS
Community members gathered Thursday night at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham for a holiday tradition supporting a local nonprofit. Over 400 people attended Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala, which serves as a celebration of the coming of Advent and as the organization’s primary fundraising activity. The event, themed “Celebrating Christ and Community”, featured a barbecue dinner, music from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band, auction items, and a program with testimonials by people whose lives have been touched by Faith Mission.
RADNEY FOSTER, DARDEN SMITH PERFORMING SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham will host two of Texas’ most renowned singers, songwriters and authors tomorrow (Saturday). Radney Foster and Darden Smith will appear together on stage at 7 p.m. Both artists are revered in the music industry for their songwriting, which has produced many hits for themselves and other stars.
MUSIC FRIENDLY COMMUNITY WORKSHOP MONDAY FOR NAVASOTA
The Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Navasota will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the virtual workshop, set for 9 a.m., to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions. Participation in TMO’s...
MAIN STREET BOARD TO DISCUSS FARMERS MARKETS
Farmers markets will be a topic of conversation when the Brenham Main Street Board meets on Monday. In work session, the board will deliberate regarding a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market for January 6, 2023. The First Friday Markets in downtown Brenham usually skip the month of January, but no market was held this month due to the chance for severe weather.
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
LT. COL. WILLIAM ‘RUSTY’ WEEDMAN TO SPEAK AT WASHINGTON CO. VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
Lieutenant Colonel William “Rusty” Weedman will be the Washington County Veterans Association’s featured speaker at its annual Veterans Day program. Weedman, who is currently assigned as the J4, Chief of Logistics for the Texas Military Department in Austin, will speak at Friday’s program at the American Legion Hall at Fireman’s Park in Brenham. The program starts at 11 a.m.
BRENHAM AND LAKE CREEK TO MEET FOR DISTRICT TITLE
The Brenham Cubs and the Lake Creek Lions face off tonight (Friday) for the District Championship. Brenham is 6-3 on the season, while Lake Creek is 9-0. Both teams are 5-0 in district play. The winner goes into the playoffs as the #1 seed, and the loser goes in as the #2 seed.
11 BURTON LADY PANTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS RECEIVE ALL DISTRICT HONORS
OVERALL MVP – MYCAH SIMANK. 1ST TEAM ALL DISTRICT- REAGAN ROEMER AND VICTORIA WIESEPAPE. 2ND TEAM ALL DISTRICT – BAILEY GLAESMANN, AERYNN HUNTSMAN, AND JYNISHA RANDLE. HONORABLE MENTION ALL DISTRICT – KELSIE HOHLT, REECE MAHLMANN, AND AMAYA WILLIAMS. The Burton Lady Panthers went 24-22 on the season,...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 11
Thursday: College Station 42 Pflugerville Hendrickson 14.
The Most Jaw Dropping Property in All Of Somerville Texas with Over 198 Acres of Desirable Beauty Asks for $7.5 Million
6957 Fm 1361, Somerville, Texas is a Breathtakingly Beautiful Ranch with exquisite detail and thoughtfully planned design featuring a grand open family gathering space and a movie media, game table, open bar and a player piano. This Home in Somerville offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6957 Fm 1361, please contact Christy Huckaby (Phone: 281-731-6692) at Nextgen Real Estate Properties for full support and perfect service.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL ACCEPTS GRANTS FOR POLICE EQUIPMENT
The Brenham Police Department is getting new equipment and gear, thanks to grants from the Office of the Governor. The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) approved resolutions authorizing the acceptance of over $100,000 in grants. The funding, which does not require a matching contribution from the city, will be used to purchase a handheld explosives and narcotics detector, armor plates, and a robot to search rooms, stairwells and other small spaces from a safe distance.
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM – LAKE CREEK MATCHUP MOVED UP TO 5 P.M.
The start time for the Brenham Cubs' District Championship bout with the Lake Creek Lions tonight (Friday) at Montgomery ISD Stadium has been moved up due to the threat of severe weather. The game is now set to start at 5 p.m., with 4:30 p.m. pregame on KWHI AM 1280,...
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
EARLY VOTING CONCLUDES FRIDAY; OVER 8,600 EARLY VOTERS THUS FAR
Today (Friday) is the final day to vote early in the midterm elections and Brenham ISD bond election. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 829 people voted on Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex, including 724 school bond voters. Extended hours were offered on Thursday, and 149 voters took...
BRENHAM CUBS SET BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
The Brenham Cub Football Team has set their Bi-District Round playoff game. The Cubs, who are the District 10-5A Division II runners-up, will face Dayton, who are the third place team from District 9-5A Division II, on Friday at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning...
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
