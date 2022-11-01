Read full article on original website
Astronomers discover closest black hole to Earth
Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe. Supermassive versions of these unimaginably dense objects likely reside at the centers of all large galaxies. Stellar-mass black holes—which weigh approximately five to 100 times the mass of the sun—are much more common, with an estimated 100 million in the Milky Way alone.
Research team reconstructs gravity to find a more robust way of understanding the cosmos
Scientists from around the world have reconstructed the laws of gravity, to help get a more precise picture of the universe and its constitution. The standard model of cosmology is based on General Relativity, which describes gravity as the curving or warping of space and time. While the Einstein equations have been proven to work very well in our solar system, they had not been observationally confirmed to work over the entire universe.
Oldest planetary debris in our galaxy found in new study
Astronomers led by the University of Warwick have identified the oldest star in our galaxy that is accreting debris from orbiting planetesimals, making it one of the oldest rocky and icy planetary systems discovered in the Milky Way. Their findings are published today (Nov. 5) in the Monthly Notices of...
NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
NASA's moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt on Nov. 14, sending an...
Understanding marine heatwaves using the Southern Hemisphere's longest running daily ocean temperature records
An Australasian university collaboration has shed new light on marine heatwaves in New Zealand's coastal waters, utilizing the two longest running daily in situ ocean temperature records in the Southern Hemisphere. The research represents one of the few in-depth evaluations globally on marine heatwaves in nearshore ecosystems, such as rocky...
Bones of contention: The West Coast whale fossil and the ethics of private collecting
The past can inform the present in more ways than one. Take the case of the 23-million-year-old whale fossil recently excavated by a private collector on the West Coast of the South Island. It has angered Karamea locals and Ngāti Waewae, who viewed the fossil as a treasured local attraction, and has led to a police investigation.
Mars's crust is more complex and evolved than previously thought
Early crust on Mars may be more complex than previously thought—and it may even be similar to our own planet's original crust. The Martian surface is uniformly basaltic, a product of billions of years of volcanism and flowing lava on the surface that eventually cooled. Because Mars did not undergo full-scale surface remodeling like the shifting of continents on Earth, scientists had thought Mars's crustal history was a relatively simple tale.
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Exploring the surface melting of colloidal glass
In 1842, the famous British researcher Michael Faraday made an amazing observation by chance: A thin layer of water forms on the surface of ice, even though it is well below zero degrees. The temperature is below the melting point of ice, yet the surface of the ice has melted. This liquid layer on ice crystals is also why snowballs stick together.
The future of space food: Using bioengineered yeast to feed humans off-Earth
Take a common form of yeast, a 3D printer, and some clever science, and what do you have? A versatile and nutritious food system for tomorrow's discerning space traveler. In a new Nature Communications paper, researchers from Macquarie University and the ARC Center of Excellence in Synthetic Biology outline a vision for a customizable food system that provides dishes with the taste, texture and nutrients of their Earth-bound counterparts.
