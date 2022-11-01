ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

NSP, NDOT IT partnership receives national recognition

LINCOLN, NEB. — A collaboration between the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Nebraska Crime Commission, and Office of the Chief Information Officer has been awarded a national honor to their effort to streamline crash reporting and data collection for law enforcement agencies across the state. The team...
LINCOLN, NE
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Papillion woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Tiffany HARWOOD. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Papillion Police Department is attempting to locate, Tiffany HARWOOD who is a 21 years old, white female approximately 5’ 1" tall, approximately 105pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack. HARWOOD is missing from 1000 block of Michelle Parkway, Papillion, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:30 pm on November 1, 2022. HARWOOD has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Papillion Police Department at (402) 740-3779 immediately.
PAPILLION, NE
Hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion

In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
MISSOURI STATE
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
MISSOURI STATE
Hunters reminded to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry

Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska. Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.
NEBRASKA STATE
NSP recruits to complete crash scenarios Tuesday

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Tuesday, the recruits of Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 will take part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs. Media are invited to attend and cover the training. “These scenarios are designed to give our recruits a life-like experience...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle...
OMAHA, NE
NSP urges safety for drivers, trick-or-treaters for Halloween

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime on Halloween night, monitoring for impaired driving across the state. “Halloween means extra foot traffic in communities across our state as kids set out to trick-or-treat,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road. If your Halloween celebration involved alcohol, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.”
LINCOLN, NE
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into a crash that killed six people in southeastern Nebraska last month shows the driver of the car was drunk, police said in a news release. Lincoln police said Monday that the results from a toxicology report show 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, of Lincoln,...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln man arrested on several charges in task force investigation

LINCOLN, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search,...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual “Halloween on the Boulevard" block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops

LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatality crash that involved a motorcycle that had a fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening. At approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license...
LINCOLN, NE
Wind Cave National Park to close Route 5 for maintenance

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – National Park Service (NPS) Route 5, a gravel road in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry, will be closed for several months this winter for the laying and grading of new gravel base material. NPS Route 5 is a scenic route along the...
