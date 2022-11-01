Read full article on original website
Related
Obama, Biden and Trump all campaign in Pa. ahead of Election Day
PHILADELPHIA — Three presidents are sweeping through Pennsylvania Saturday, aiming to rally their supporters in the closing stretch before Tuesday’s election and signaling the national weight of the state’s races for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. Former President Barack Obama joined Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lt....
Trump champions Oz, Mastriano and himself at Westmoreland County rally
LATROBE — Former President Donald Trump came to Westmoreland County on Saturday in a final bid to push Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano to victory, and to stoke the base for another White House run. Taking the stage directly after walking off his plane, Trump noted the “big crowd”...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
In final pitch, Fetterman pushes back on GOP attacks in areas seen as vulnerable
In a closing pitch to voters on Sunday in Harrisburg, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back on a number of Republican attack lines and repeated many of his own as Democrats wait to see if Tuesday’s results will bear out their messaging strategy. With an assist from state...
Pa. Senate GOP leaders to top election official: ‘We must ensure the law is followed’
Pennsylvania Senate Republican leaders sent a letter to the state’s top election official advising her ahead of Tuesday’s election that they have lingering concerns about how Tuesday’s election will be administered. “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and voters should have confidence in the administration of elections,”...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Obama tells Democrats in Pa.: ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself is at risk should Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” the former president said in Pennsylvania.
1000 chaplains need all Pennsylvanians to ensure peaceful elections on Nov. 8 | PennLive Editorial
Faith United to Save Democracy is sending 1000 chaplains to polls on Nov. 8 in states where they fear extremists may try to intimidate voters. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is one of them. A Reuters poll on Oct. 26 found that two in five U.S. voters worry about intimidation at the polls...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0