Georgia State

Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
ABC News

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline , the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe,” the woman said in the interview. “I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice.” Walker has denied the allegations, along with accusations first reported by The Daily Beast from another woman that the pro-life politician paid for her to have a separate abortion in 2009.

Paul Peine
5d ago

so she waited 30 years to say something, oh and what 8 weeks before an election that he is running in. sounds like a demorat scam to me.

Al Sharpton
5d ago

This looks eerily like the women who kept coming out of woodwork accusing kavanaugh. The democrats will do anything to keep their power

Marthea Varela-Johnson
5d ago

Look this is a hand picked step and fetch it front Man for the antebellum southern way of life him getting them white women to get abortions is right up that segments ideology of how they want the country to see a Black Man. The whole pro life is meant for White populace who are seeing their group that they created moving into the minority. The last thing they want to see are more mixed race children/people. They know they can count on this type of mentality to move their agenda forward

