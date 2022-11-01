Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

ABC News

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline , the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe,” the woman said in the interview. “I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice.” Walker has denied the allegations, along with accusations first reported by The Daily Beast from another woman that the pro-life politician paid for her to have a separate abortion in 2009.

