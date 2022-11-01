Read full article on original website
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
100 historic photos tell the story of Ann Arbor’s Jones School, Community High
ANN ARBOR, MI - A lot of history has taken place inside the building at 401 N. Division St. in Ann Arbor, from its time as an elementary school that was an anchor in Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood to its last 50 years as a forward-thinking model for an alternative school.
A first look at Michigan’s ‘Immersive King Tut’ floor-to-ceiling exhibition
DETROIT - You now have a chance to immerse yourself in the world of King Tut with a floor-to-ceiling exhibition which opened on Friday, November 4, 100 years to the day when archeologists discovered the “boy king’s” tomb in November 1922. The same people behind “Immersive Van...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in November
FLINT, MI -- Multiple Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food pantries have been scheduled for the month of November. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, there will be food pantries on 14 of the 30 days in November at four different locations. Here...
Winter Warm Up will distribute winter clothing in Flint this weekend
FLINT, MI – Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries in Flint will host the annual Winter Warm Up event distributing winter essentials to the community this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, Carriage Town Ministries will be passing out winter coats, hats and gloves.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sindbad Foods Market in Flint Township offers tastes from around the world
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - Walk into Sindbad Foods Market and you’ll notice it isn’t any ordinary grocery store. From Middle Eastern to Latin American, Greek, and Indian food, Sindbad offers something that no other Flint-area grocery store offers inside its 7,000-square foot building. “Any customer can walk in...
Molina Healthcare to donate 1,000 coats to Flint residents on Saturday
FLINT, MI – Those in need can receive a free coat in Flint on Saturday. Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in conjunction with Molina Healthcare of Michigan, will distribute 1,000 new coats at Carriage Town Ministries, 605 Garland St. The coat distribution was made possible through a $25,000 donation from...
DTE will end coal use sooner and build more clean energy, but critics remain
Michigan’s largest electric utility will hasten its retirement of coal-burning power plants and its investment in both more battery storage and 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy as part of its latest 15-year plan filed with state regulators. DTE Energy submitted the required update to its integrated resource plan Nov....
In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
Wallaby seen running free in Southeast Michigan, police want to identify owner
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- Police are trying to figure out who owns an exotic wallaby seen running free in Monroe County, north of Toledo. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, Nov. 3 said the wallaby is reported to be in the Bedford Township area. Police reported the situation to...
Flint boxer Anthony Dirrell to host turkey giveaway for community
FLINT, MI - Anthony Dirrell is a legendary Flint boxer that has gained worldwide fame. That still doesn’t stop him from giving back to his community. Dirrell and his family are set to host their fifth annual “Thanksgiving Turkey Drop” on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1401 W. Dayton Street in Flint at 2 p.m.
Flint-area football playoff highlights: Goodrich, Linden among winners on wild night
FLINT – The second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs was certainly a wide one for some of the eight Flint-area teams who were still alive. There was the 89-point game between Division 1 top 10 teams Clarkston and Davison.
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
Lapeer schools infrastructure bond is ‘one last opportunity’ to address facility needs
LAPEER, MI – Lapeer Community Schools is hoping the second time’s a charm to pass an infrastructure bond that could provide $44 million in improvement projects across the district. Voters in the district will decide the fate of the school improvement bond for a second time after originally...
2 dead after apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, MI — Two people are dead, officials confirmed, after an apartment fire in Flint early Saturday morning. It was the fourth fire Flint firefighters responded to since 8 p.m. Friday. Three of the fires reported were at vacant homes, according to Battalion Chief Jerry Hunt, and the fourth...
Karamo lawyer’s shouting, probe of Detroit election advisor frustrates judge
A lawyer for Kristina Karamo, the Republican running for Michigan Secretary of State, yelled at a judge in a heated, more than eight-hour virtual hearing Thursday for a lawsuit trying to stop absentee ballots in Detroit. Judge Timothy Kenny had accused attorney Daniel Hartman’s questioning of a top city election...
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
See 56 photos as Davison hosts Clarkston for district finals
Davison, MI -- Davison High School hosted Clarkston High School for the district finals football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Clarkston won the game with a final score of 49-40. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark ended the game with six touchdowns. MLive was there to document the action, both...
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
