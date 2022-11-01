ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in November

FLINT, MI -- Multiple Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food pantries have been scheduled for the month of November. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, there will be food pantries on 14 of the 30 days in November at four different locations. Here...
FLINT, MI
MLive

In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students

FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

2 dead after apartment fire in Flint

FLINT, MI — Two people are dead, officials confirmed, after an apartment fire in Flint early Saturday morning. It was the fourth fire Flint firefighters responded to since 8 p.m. Friday. Three of the fires reported were at vacant homes, according to Battalion Chief Jerry Hunt, and the fourth...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy