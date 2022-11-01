ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer

BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
ELSIE, MI
wsaq.com

Port Huron two car crash injures one

One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
PORT HURON, MI
abc12.com

Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
BURTON, MI
MLive

1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
BURTON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting

(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

30-year-old man hit and killed by train in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a train near M-24 in Lapeer. The Lapeer Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking eastbound on the tracks west of M-24 around 9:05 a.m. and did not move out of the way as the eastbound train approached.
LAPEER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bicyclist, 47, dies in crash with Jeep

AUBURN HILLS, MI – A 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Monday, Oct. 31, in Auburn Hills, police said. The Bloomfield Hills man was traveling northbound on Opdyke Road when he was hit by a northbound Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman from Attica, according to a news release from the Auburn Hills Police Department. Auburn Hills police and fire were dispatched to the scene of the serious-injury crash at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth

A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified

A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation. Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

