(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
INKSTER, MI – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in Inkster on Halloween. Charles Henderson, 36, of Detroit was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to 26739 Yale Street in Inkster...
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
Man arrested after woman found dead in bed of pickup truck with shoelace around neck A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in the bed of her pickup truck with a shoelace around her neck on Oct. 27. (NCD) A man has been arrested after a...
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a train near M-24 in Lapeer. The Lapeer Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking eastbound on the tracks west of M-24 around 9:05 a.m. and did not move out of the way as the eastbound train approached.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
AUBURN HILLS, MI – A 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Monday, Oct. 31, in Auburn Hills, police said. The Bloomfield Hills man was traveling northbound on Opdyke Road when he was hit by a northbound Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman from Attica, according to a news release from the Auburn Hills Police Department. Auburn Hills police and fire were dispatched to the scene of the serious-injury crash at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation. Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
