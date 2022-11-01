Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with Michigan State Police trooper
BAY COUNTY, MI – A 21-year-old Bay City man was hurt Sunday morning, Nov. 6, after exchanging gunfire with a Michigan State Police trooper. The trooper was not injured in the altercation and the man, who was not identified, is in stable condition, MSP said in a post on Twitter.
‘Voting in an election isn’t fast food.’ Bay County clerk gives tips ahead of Nov. 8 election
BAY CITY, MI - Workers at the Bay County Clerk’s Office and other clerk’s offices around the state are getting ready for the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8. Bay County Clerk Kathleen Zanotti and her crew are busy working with local clerks to get things set up and ready to go for the big day. Making an election work requires coordination between local municipalities and the county to make sure the results are gathered accurately and efficiently.
Holiday Open House and Cocoa Crawl coming to downtown Midland
MIDLAND, MI — The Downtown Midland Business Association is getting ready to celebrate the season with its annual Holiday Open House, Cocoa Crawl and other fun events. The Holiday Open House is up first, taking place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. Participating businesses will offer new merchandise and menu offerings, holiday items, special services and a holiday wreath giveaway to get shoppers into the holiday spirit.
See photos as Millington football tops Standish-Sterling in Division 6 district final
MILLINGTON, MI - Millington faced Standish-Sterling at Millington High School on Friday, Nov. 4 for a high school football game during the Division 6 district final for the playoffs. At halftime, the Cardinals held the lead 7-0. While the Panthers fought back after halftime, the Cardinals managed to stay ahead...
