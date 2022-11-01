BAY CITY, MI - Workers at the Bay County Clerk’s Office and other clerk’s offices around the state are getting ready for the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8. Bay County Clerk Kathleen Zanotti and her crew are busy working with local clerks to get things set up and ready to go for the big day. Making an election work requires coordination between local municipalities and the county to make sure the results are gathered accurately and efficiently.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO