This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Weekend Fun Guide 11/04-11/06
This Weekend’s Top Picks! The Power of Poison The Grand Rapids Public Musuem’s new exhibit The Power of Poison is open for you to explore. Discover the history of Poison through human development as well as learning about poisonous creatures. There are several fun, hands on activities that makes this exhibit fun and full of […]
'A lot of unanswered questions': Friends and family of Kane Coronado gather for memorial bike ride, vigil
WYOMING, Mich. — Three days after the murder of Kane Coronado in Wyoming, the Grand Rapids Bike Community came together for Coronado's last ride. "There's still a lot of emotion," said Todd Sterken Jr. speaking on how he's feeling days after his friends murder. "There's a lot of unanswered questions."
Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup
HOLLAND, Michigan — Get ready! Tulip Time is announcing their entertainment lineup for the 2023 May festival. They're also announcing some changes and additions to their attractions...first and foremost the Tulip Immersion Gardens. The most popular attraction last year, the gardens will move from the Ottawa County Fairgrounds to...
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Oscar from the Kent County Animal Shelter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet adoptable Oscar! This 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is 70 pounds of cuteness, although he thinks he's a lap dog. Oscar's foster parents say he is very a very affectionate boy who will take all the cuddles and kisses he can get, but is also content spending time alone looking out the window.
WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
'Halloween Block' in East Grand Rapids welcomes families for tricks and treats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They call it the Halloween Block, and not for nothing. Every year, Cambridge Avenue in East Grand Rapids puts on an impressive display of skeletons and ghosts, with each home getting in on the fun. After an unusual two years of a more limited holiday due to the pandemic, the residents were ready to come back strong.
Grand Rapids wins Best Beer City out of nationwide poll for second year in a row
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has reclaimed its crown as the Best Beer City in the country, according to a USA Today poll. A panel of beer experts selected 20 cities that customers say has the best scenes to check out, and Grand Rapids is #1 on the list.
Over 40 local restaurants participating in Restaurant Week GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Foodies, rejoice! The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR is back, and local restaurants are preparing specialty menus and other goodies to draw food enthusiasts in. From Friday, Nov. 4 until Saturday, Nov. 12, participating restaurants in Grand Rapids will offer special menus just for the...
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
NOODLEPIG to offer scratch ramen, boba with mission to end child hunger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NOODLEPIG, an authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop, is eyeing next week to open its doors in Grand Rapids. Founder and Executive Chief Chris Wessely first talked with 13 ON YOUR SIDE back in October 2021, when he was developing recipes for his from-scratch, gourmet, and fast-casual restaurant.
Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
'DREAM COME TRUE' | Transplant House of West Michigan finds home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ink is now dry on a fresh set of documents that gives Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary possession of a commercial-residential home on the corner of Leonard Street and Burke Avenue NE, just a few lots down from Fuller. For the couple, who we...
Community saves forgotten event by providing food trucks
WALKER, Mich. — Early Sunday morning, the owners of El Jalapeno, Patty Matters and other food trucks began preparing for the Taste of Halloween Fest event. Dayana Jimenez, manager of El Jalapeno, said they were up at 3 or 4 a.m., cooking food to feed thousands. However, when the...
Downtown Grand Rapids sees huge bounce back from pandemic struggles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two years of hard times for local businesses, downtown Grand Rapids is bouncing back in a big way. The city says shops, bars, restaurants and hotels downtown showed activity levels this summer that were at or better than years prior to the pandemic. "I...
‘Shark Tank’-featured firefighter task service launches in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the goal of matching off-duty firefighters nationwide to members of the community who don’t have someone to help them with tasks around the house, a company that was featured on Shark Tank has expanded to the Grand Rapids area. Hidrent, a playful combination...
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project teaches water safety at Muskegon conference
MUSKEGON, Mich. — People who live in our lakeshore cities have a lot more knowledge on water safety after a Tuesday night presentation in Muskegon. The Great Lakes Beach Association conference began Monday, and on Tuesday, attendees got to hear from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which encouraged taking the lessons learned back to each person's hometown.
Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? The Rapid has you covered
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid is making sure everyone has access to cast their ballot this Election Day by offering free rides to voters. The Rapid will take voters to and from any polling sites within any of their bus routes. Election Day is Nov. 8 and the...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
