WOOD TV8

Weekend Fun Guide 11/04-11/06

This Weekend’s Top Picks! The Power of Poison The Grand Rapids Public Musuem’s new exhibit The Power of Poison is open for you to explore. Discover the history of Poison through human development as well as learning about poisonous creatures. There are several fun, hands on activities that makes this exhibit fun and full of […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup

HOLLAND, Michigan — Get ready! Tulip Time is announcing their entertainment lineup for the 2023 May festival. They're also announcing some changes and additions to their attractions...first and foremost the Tulip Immersion Gardens. The most popular attraction last year, the gardens will move from the Ottawa County Fairgrounds to...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Adopt-a-pet: Meet Oscar from the Kent County Animal Shelter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet adoptable Oscar! This 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is 70 pounds of cuteness, although he thinks he's a lap dog. Oscar's foster parents say he is very a very affectionate boy who will take all the cuddles and kisses he can get, but is also content spending time alone looking out the window.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

