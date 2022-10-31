Taylor Swift is first artist to hold every top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot 100

Taylor Swift has once again made music history by claiming every single top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at once. No other artist has ever held all 10 spots at the same time, according to Billboard .

The pop star surpassed Hip-Hop artist and rapper Drake, who got nine singles in the top 10 back in September 2021.

All 10 songs are from Swift's newly released album "Midnights," which has sold 1 million copies in the U.S. in just three days, according to Billboard . "Anti-Heroes" held the number one spot as of Monday night, making it the 11-time Grammy winner's ninth number one hit.

Swift is also now tied with Ariana Grande for most songs by a woman to debut at number one on the Hot 100 chart. They each have five, according to Billboard. Drake leads all artists with seven.

Swift tweeted her reaction to the news saying, "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."