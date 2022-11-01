Read full article on original website
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings won again in Week 8, making it five in a row with a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now at 6-1, the Vikings hold a powerful position in the division. They will look to strengthen their hold on the north even further with a win on the road as they head to Washington to take on the newly-named Commanders.
How Many Wins Are Possible for the Vikings?
So far, Year One under a new regime has gone pretty well for the Minnesota Vikings. After finishing 8-9 last year, the Vikings moved on from head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. They also brought in some new faces for the roster and are currently 6-1. Sure,...
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Checking In on Vikings 12-5 Potential
Back in August, I looked at the 2022 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule and came up with a 12-5 record when the dust settled. Now just under halfway through the regular season, we’re staring down the possibility of that coming to fruition, but just how likely could it be?
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Commanders
This Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. Minnesota edge the head-to-head history 12-10 in games dating back to 1968. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. The most recent was in 2019, when Dalvin Cook scored the only touchdown in a low-scoring affair at US Bank Stadium. The game finished 19-9 in favor of the Vikings.
How Is the Jalen Reagor Experiment Going?
Coming into training camp, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings had somewhat of an open competition for their punt return specialist. Former Iowa standout Ihmir Smith-Marsette was seen as the favorite but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Before the regular season kicked off, Jalen Reagor was brought in for the role. How has it gone thus far?
T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2
T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings
GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
Chiefs’ McDuffie, Toney available to play tonight vs. Titans on Sunday Night Football
Both players will be welcome additions to the Chiefs’ lineup against Tennessee.
Keys to a Purple Win in Washington
Jonathan Allen — first-round pick in 2017. Daron Payne — first-round pick in 2018. Montez Sweat — first-round pick in 2019. Chase Young — first-round pick in 2020. Rarely, if ever, has a team invested this much draft capital in one position group over four straight years. That’s the case for the Washington Commanders (hard to get used to that name), who will challenge the Vikings offensive line with this stout group, except that Young has just returned to practice from an ACL injury suffered last November. Coach Ron Rivera says it’s unlikely he’ll play this week.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
Matt Daniels Is a Self-Confessed Flower Grower
Speaking to the media on Thursday for the Vikings weekly press conference. Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said he was a flower grower. No, he wasn’t talking about his love of all things horticultural. He was referring to his role as the leader of the Vikings special teams unit.
Purple Rumor Mill: The Hockenson Deal, Sidney Jones, Cousins in 2023
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 5th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Sunday’s Matchup Will Be a Revenge Game for 2 QBs
The Vikings exceeded expectations early in the season with their impressive 6-1 record. In Week 9, the team with five consecutive wins faces the Washington Commanders, who have won their last three games and are currently sitting at a 4-4 record. Despite their serviceable record, the Commanders are last in...
Flashback Friday: Vikings Beat Commanders in 2019
This Sunday, the surprising 6-1 Minnesota Vikings will travel to the nation’s capitol to face the 4-4 Washington Commanders. Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak and defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home 34-26 last week, while Washington is on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Indianapolis Colts on the road 17-16 in their last game.
The Packers Apparently Tried to Trade for Everybody
The Green Bay Packers rank 23rd in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play through eight weeks of 2022. In 2021, they ranked third in the same metric. And in efforts to fix the glitch, Green Bay’s front office evidently attempted to pull the trigger on multiple trades for notable pass-catchers before the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline — and then just didn’t get it done.
