Jonathan Allen — first-round pick in 2017. Daron Payne — first-round pick in 2018. Montez Sweat — first-round pick in 2019. Chase Young — first-round pick in 2020. Rarely, if ever, has a team invested this much draft capital in one position group over four straight years. That’s the case for the Washington Commanders (hard to get used to that name), who will challenge the Vikings offensive line with this stout group, except that Young has just returned to practice from an ACL injury suffered last November. Coach Ron Rivera says it’s unlikely he’ll play this week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO